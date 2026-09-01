5 Best Randolph Scott Western Movies, Ranked

Talk to any average film fan and they'll undoubtedly know several movie stars that dominated the vintage American Western. Classic Hollywood and spaghetti Western folks like John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, and Clint Eastwood remain pervasive in the public consciousness, while modern genre fixtures like Kevin Costner are also immensely popular. However, one of these prolific movie stars might no longer be a household name. That would be Randolph Scott, who worked in various genres, but primarily Westerns, for a little over three decades in the middle of the 20th century.

Randolph Scott was never nominated for Oscars, nor does his mug often grace collages of the greatest vintage movie stars. However, just because he isn't talked about as much as Wayne or Stewart shouldn't erase Scott's impressive Western career. The best Randolph Scott Westerns (ranked below from "lowest" to highest average Letterboxd user rating) are deeply acclaimed movies. Scott was a great centerpiece for films that subtly subverted Western cinema norms, while his work in ensemble casts was tremendous.

These five movies and their respective Letterboxd reputations reinforce all that Randolph Scott contributed to both Westerns and American cinema writ large. Nobody will ever forget Scott's name after absorbing what makes his five best Westerns so special.