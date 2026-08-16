5 Classic Western Movies That Are Perfect For A Modern Remake
The Western isn't just a famous movie genre. It's also one that often replicates the sensation of stories being passed down from one generation to the next over a roaring campfire. Much like classic tall tales would be exchanged under stars, so too are Western movies often handed over to new eras of audiences by way of remakes. Whether it's "The Magnificent Seven," "3:10 to Yuma," or "True Grit" (among many others), classic Western movies keep coming back to rootin'-tootin' life thanks to these cinematic updates. You just can't keep a good entry in this genre down, especially when studio executives sense there's money to be made from a well-known Western brand name.
Given how the Western movie remake practice has been going on for so long now, it's unlikely to stop anytime soon. Thus, it's inevitable that people might start thinking about other classic Westerns that could excel within the confines of a remake. Five classic Westerns in particular stand out as prime candidates for receiving a remake in the modern world, though not necessarily because there's anything wrong with the original films. The potential reasons for a remake being logical are endless, including certain Western stories still being relevant today or the technological limitations of when certain classic Westerns were created.
Whatever the reason for these five Westerns making total sense for remakes, new versions of these features could be something special. After all, there's already an enormously fruitful legacy for Western remakes that dates back decades.
The Wild Bunch
"The Wild Bunch" is a Sam Peckinpah directorial effort that certainly stands as one of those classic Westerns that reinvented the genre. Famous for its boundary-pushing elements like an infamous "Wild Bunch" scene that went too far, this title's seminal status hasn't prevented Warner Bros. Pictures from repeatedly trying to remake it. One memorable iteration of this project would've seen Mel Gibson stepping behind the camera for what would've been an inevitably bloody affair (if Gibson's other directorial efforts are any indication). Yet another incarnation had Will Smith anchoring a "Wild Bunch" remake that would've transported the film's story to the modern world.
The persistence at Warner Bros. in pursuing a remake suggests a new "Wild Bunch" movie will ultimately happen sooner rather than later. That might not be the worst concept in history, since "Wild Bunch" has its share of flaws (including a deeply unpleasant scene in which two drunken guys romp around with three women) that could easily be improved in a remake. To boot, hiring a talented, modern provocateur director like Karyn Kusama or Vera Drew could ensure that a 2020s "Wild Bunch" remake is as controversial and taboo as the original title suggests.
You can't just hire any old action movie journeyman to do this. Folks like Kusama and Drew know how to both prick at topics that make the privileged uncomfortable and deliver imagery that's truly subversive. Those qualities would be ideal for realizing a new take on "The Wild Bunch."
Bad Day at Black Rock
The outstanding "Bad Day at Black Rock" was a 1955 Western film decisively set in the 20th century (1945 to be exact). The film concerned John J. Macreedy (Spencer Tracy) visiting the California desert town of Black Rock. He's investigating the disappearance of Japanese-American Komoko, who, it turns out, was killed by the townsfolk in a hate crime. It's a riveting story told with skilled precision by director John Sturges and an impeccable cast (Robert Ryan, Walter Brennan, and Ernest Borgnine are among the many iconic actors here).
There's nothing artistically wrong with "Bad Day at Black Rock." This is certainly not a case of a horrible movie that needs a remake. Unfortunately, its story of racial hate crimes, the demonization of people pointing out societal problems rather than bigots themselves, and contempt for immigrants is as relevant as ever. One could easily make a modern version of "Bad Day at Black Rock" that starred Zoey Luna or Trace Lysette in the Spencer Tracy role, investigating a small town that's covering up a hate crime perpetrated by ICE officers.
The same way 1955's "Bad Day at Black Rock" impactfully spoke to then-modern American atrocities (including references to the internment of Japanese-American citizens) could be repeated in a new work confronting 2020s inequalities. To boot, the ensemble cast of "Black Rock" could give killer opportunities for modern character actors (like Dale Dickey or Keith David) to unforgettably flex their stuff.
Ride Lonesome
Director Budd Boetticher was a go-to Western filmmaker in the 20th century, and his prolific output in the genre ensured he was attached to some widely lauded Westerns, including "Seven Men from Now" and "Comanche Station." Another notable Boetticher title he helmed was the 1959 film "Ride Lonesome." Though not quite as good as the 10 best movies of the 1950s, "Ride Lonesome" has endured as a tremendously praised movie. This enterprise followed bounty hunter Ben Brigade (Randolph Scott) bringing prisoner Billy John (James Best) to California. This mission ends up involving a whole bunch of betrayals and secret agendas, including Brigade's plans to arrest John's brother, Frank (Lee Van Cleef).
Pairing Boetticher with Lee Van Cleef, the star of one of the best Western war movies of all time, meant "Ride Lonesome" was a collaboration between all kinds of Western cinema veterans. However, that specific identity doesn't outright eliminate the possibility of "Ride Lonesome" being ripe for a remake. On the contrary, the film's brevity (as evidenced by its 73-minute runtime) could provide a perfect skeleton for a more expansive remake to build off of. Meanwhile, the colorful personalities littered across the ensemble cast could offer up chances for a bevy of memorable turns from great modern performers.
Functioning as a vessel for colorful acting alone could justify giving "Ride Lonesome" the remake treatment. A talented creative team building upon the feature's slimmed-down form to create something idiosyncratic further amplifies this remake's potential.
The Last Outlaw
People love movies about redemption. Characters going from cowardly or ambivalent to heroic have been the cornerstone of countless cinematic classics, from "Casablanca" to "Good Will Hunting" to "Schindler's List," among many others. "The Last Outlaw" (1936) was an early example of redemption fueling cinematic goodness, as the film followed incarcerated bandit Dean Payton (Harry Carey) getting released from prison, who discovers a wholly new world waiting for him outside his jail cell. Struggling to find his place in this fresh status quo, Payton decides to help bring a new criminal mastermind, Al Goss (Tom Tyler), to justice. Payton's committed many unspeakable sins, but maybe now he can bring justice into the world.
"The Last Outlaw" concerns many plot elements (namely, morally complicated characters finding redemption) that never go out of style. Themes that profoundly resonated with people in 1936 could still be impactful to modern audiences via a 2020s remake. Even better, giving "The Last Outlaw" a cinematic update wouldn't be as sacrilegious as giving "Citizen Kane" or "The Godfather" a remake. After all, this 1936 "Last Outlaw" was itself a remake of a 1919 silent short of the same name. There's already an ancient precedent for "The Last Outlaw" getting updated for a new era of cinematic storytelling.
Plus, "The Last Outlaw" isn't quite as famous as other 1930s Westerns, like "Stagecoach." Without a massive cultural reputation to evade, it'd be much easier to get modern audiences on board with whatever creative vision this new "Last Outlaw" cooks up.
The Winning of Barbara Worth
Many of the 25 most famous John Wayne movies of all time are Westerns, and those titles have come to define the entire genre. Wayne, a star who ascended to fame once "talkies" were deeply ingrained in the cinematic scene, is the face of the movie Western. For many, it's hard to even imagine what Westerns looked like before he and sound pictures came along. However, the Western had a rich history in the silent cinema era that included the groundbreaking motion picture "The Great Train Robbery." This genre has always had a place in the American cinema domain, dating back to the earliest days of dialogue-free storytelling.
One of these titles is the 1926 feature "The Winning of Barbara Worth," which starred Gary Cooper (in a breakthrough role for the actor), Ronald Colman, and Vilma Bánky, working under director Henry King. The plot concerned a love triangle between Colman's and Cooper's characters competing for the heart of Bánky's character. Today, "The Winning of Barbara Worth" has garnered a warm reputation and a notable place in film history for propelling Gary Cooper to further work. Given that the film was created before sound and color were common in cinema, though, there'd be plenty of exciting new storytelling avenues for a "Barbara Worth" remake to explore.
Doing a new version of this title, leaning on crackling dialogue and sumptuous colors, would immediately imbue distinctiveness into a new take on a vintage Western.