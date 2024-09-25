The 10 Best Movies Of The 1950s, Ranked

Often considered the beginning of the end for the Golden Age of Hollywood (which had some wild stories of its own), the 1950s were home to a plethora of fantastic films that post-war audiences cherished. Though perhaps far removed from our modern standards of filmmaking, the '50s was a vital decade in moviemaking, one that gave us theatrical classics that we still relish today. Everything from your grandparent's favorite John Wayne flick to some of Alfred Hitchcock's finest hours first hit theaters in this decade. While the Hays Code was still in effect, certain filmmakers challenged the moral restraints that were put on them at the time, leading into the New Hollywood Era the following decade.

Though it would be impossible to fit every cinematic triumph of the 1950s on this list, we've managed to cram some of the best the decade has to offer here — and not every entry is an American picture! If you feel more at home watching Jimmy Stewart, Marlon Brando, John Wayne, and James Dean than some of the modern stars out there, then these are the movies for you.