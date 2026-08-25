5 Most Realistic Submarine Movies Of All Time

We've already counted down our choices for the best and the most underrated submarine movies, but directors don't necessarily have to get the facts right to make a good flick. However, other films deserve credit for attempting to accurately translate the realities of life in the silent service to the screen, giving viewers the chance to experience what life really is like on board. The following five movies have been spoken highly by Navy veterans and have a special place in their hearts. Whether an intense wartime epic or a more general portrayal of routine submarine life, these films all stuck to the facts.

As we've never been stationed on a submarine ourselves, we've trawled the internet to find firsthand expert opinions of Navy personnel and military historians to narrow down this list. This meant discovering some lesser-known titles, while reassessing others that we would have assumed were deeply inaccurate before we learned otherwise. There will be some shocking snubs and even more surprising inclusions below, so don't hold your breath and expect your favorite movie in this genre to appear. However, if you've come here looking for recommendations that dive deeper into the heart of Navy service, you're in the right place.

All titles below are listed alphabetically, although the movie frequently cited as being most accurate just happens to be the first one we're going to talk about.