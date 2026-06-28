5 Best Submarine Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Action, adventure and a healthy dose of paranoia are waiting for you in the depths of the ocean, and a great submarine movie knows exactly how to utilize all three aspects to keep you on the edge of your seat. It's a perfect setting for a thriller, sticking characters in a tight, claustrophobic space with nowhere to escape, making the looming threat of a large-scale disaster around them even more intense; it's a recipe that works just as well for an action epic like "The Hunt for Red October" as it does a suffocating character drama like "Das Boot" (even if they didn't film in actual submarines). An underwater setting is such an effective shortcut to pushing characters beyond their limits, getting them to stare death in the face from hundreds of feet below the surface, that it's surprising more filmmakers haven't taken advantage of it.

The movies listed above are the two obvious masterpieces of the genre, essential viewing for anybody with even a passing interest in maritime warfare. But there are far more stories set in the ocean's depths deserving of the same acclaim that have either been overlooked or generally forgotten over time despite warm receptions -– and if you're looking for more movies like these, then you've come to the right place for recommendations.

The five movies we've chosen for this list range from classic war adventures to modern action epics, all skillfully executed to capture the intensity and paranoia that comes from being stuck deep beneath the waves. If you still want some more soaking-wet thrills after this, then also check out our list of the best movies set aboard boats, featuring classics like "Titanic" and "Jaws."