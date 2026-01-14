5 Dark Fantasy Movies From The 1980s That Still Terrify Kids
During the 1980s, young people became the primary audience to cater to, as teen comedies took over cinemas and family sitcoms became appointment viewing for primetime audiences. Horror movies were also on the rise, with films like "Nightmare on Elm Street" attracting young adult audiences with its imaginative story and teen hero. So it only made sense that the usually light fantasy genre would take a dark turn in order to cater to those looking for suspenseful but family-friendly entertainment.
However, some of these fantastical adventures take things a bit too far, with deadly prophecies and practical effects that make it look like these mysterious beings could pop up in the real world. This has led to moments that adults forever discuss as they recount the moments that made them scream in terror as kids.
Despite advancements in special effects, some of these dark fantasies continue to frighten children decades later. These moments continue to resonate because some stories need these scary moments to effectively share lessons, and endearing characters need big obstacles to reach their full potential. So get ready to watch through your fingers as we take a look at five dark fantasies from the 1980s that will make your family keep the lights on.
The NeverEnding Story
While many still recall the jovial theme song that took on a life of its own in "Stranger Things," "The NeverEnding Story" is a quest that includes several deadly foes and a tragic animal death. It begins as The Nothing eats everything in its path, and Fantasia's leader, the Childlike Empress (Tami Stronach), is about to die. A young hero named Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) must save the day, but his journey is in its early stages when his horse Artax dies in the film's most recognizable scene. In fact, the horse practically perishes on camera as he sinks into the Swamp of Sadness. Artax is the only real animal in a landscape of puppets, and that choice makes this moment especially devastating as the horse sinks into a realistic swamp amid Atreyu's raw reaction.
Fantasia's harshness is revisited when a knight dies via laser beam at the Sphinx Gate, and it's another moment where Atreyu reveals his shock over the harshness that inhabits this wondrous world. It's a shock that audiences share with him after witnessing friendly creatures and beautiful woodland areas at the film's beginning. These moments show us what he is fighting for, but the story does reach a point where everything feels like it's gone for good. This twist in the story and Atreyu's never-ending hope reveals the overarching theme of "The NeverEnding Story," which is about finding the light when it seems like it has disappeared forever.
- Cast: Noah Hathaway, Barret Oliver, Tami Stronach
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1984
- Runtime: 1 hr. 30 min.
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Labyrinth
"Labyrinth" allows David Bowie to once again leave his musician personas behind in order to step into a new charismatic character, much as he did in "The Man Who Fell to Earth." This Bowie vision lets a darkness grow inside of him with each foul deed in Jim Henson's imaginative fantasy. The film follows Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) as she enters the Labyrinth to save her baby brother from Jareth the Goblin King (Bowie) after she wished the kid away. A child's disappearance is frightening to begin with, but this story leans into suspense and themes of horror as Sarah comes across cuddly-looking creatures that could lead her in the wrong direction.
Henson is known for his imagination, and "Labyrinth" shares some of his most out-of-the-box ideas, including one of its most disturbing scenes. During her journey, Sarah falls into a pit of so-called Helping Hands that grab at her limbs as they ask her which direction she wants to go in this pit of uncertainty. The labyrinth's creatures get even more obscure when she runs into the bird-like Fire Gang who take off each other's heads and toss them around.
Later, Jareth and Sarah's ballroom scene also offers creepy vibes as he tries to seduce her through song, and he tries again toward the film's end. These musical numbers add an extra layer to the ominous visuals as Bowie uses his sultry voice to imply Jareth's desperate desire. While these moments are unsettling, they are essential in helping Sarah reclaim her power, acknowledge her own youthful imagination, and save her brother.
- Cast: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1986
- Runtime: 1 hr. 42 min.
- Where to Watch: Hulu, Tubi, Pluto TV, Peacock, Netflix
Willow
While there are some horrifying details in "Willow" that only adults notice, there are also plenty of scary moments that will catch the attention of children. For starters, Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) is on a mission to kill a baby girl whose existence could trigger the evil queen's demise. It's up to a farmer and budding Nelwyn wizard named Willow (Warwick Davis) and a group of carefully picked travelers to find a new home for this destined child, even though many members of his troupe want to hand her to the first human they meet.
The mission segues into an ever more dangerous quest that finds Willow facing the evil queen amid a final battle scene with an intensity that is barely a step down from the combat seen in "Game of Thrones." Similar intensity is found in other sword fights, sometimes resulting in death. As the various combats rage, grotesque examples of puppetry will make viewers hold their breath. Willow accidentally turns a troll into a disgusting ball of organs that transforms into a soldier-eating creature, an unforgettable moment. The soldiers cursed to become pigs is also nightmarish.
Despite all of the darkness, "Willow" contains several quirky moments that bring much-needed laughs. The part of the story that keeps us watching is Willow venturing on a quest to prove that he can exceed the expectations of others, as well as his own. The part that makes us smile are the many people who end up helping him along the way.
- Cast: Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1988
- Runtime: 2 hr. 6 min.
- Where to Watch: Disney+
The Secret of NIMH
Based on the book "Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH" by Robert C. O'Brien,"The Secret of NIMH" is one of Looper's best movies of all time. It's also a terrifying watch for kids, due to the potentially dire fate of a family and a villain who almost appears rabid as this fantasy film — to say nothing about the point it makes about animal experimentation.
Mrs. Brisby (Elizabeth Hartman) is a field mouse who is on a quest for answers that could save her son, but it becomes a journey to save her entire family when she learns that she must move her home to avoid destruction. Hope is found in a colony of intelligent rats, but it gets risky amid torrential rain and an accident that results in the near-drowning of Mrs. Brisby's children, all of which happens on camera.
Other threats can be found throughout the film, including The Great Owl (John Carradine) who has an ominous presence due to his glowing eyes and an appetite for mice ... and the truly gruesome spider in his lair. There's even a cat who appears demonic, when it's not sacked out. However, evil is truly embodied in a too-human rat named Jenner (Paul Shenar).
Jenner is jealous of the almighty Nicodemus (Derek Jacobi), who wants to gently use the intelligence that the rats received when they were forced into a medical experiment, drawing their society away from humans. Jenner believes in taking. Meanwhile, the backstory of includes gruesome depictions of animal testing. Some rats even plunge to their deaths while trying to escape. It makes for a chilling view of the controversial topic.
- Cast: Elizabeth Hartman, Dom DeLuise, Derek Jacobi
- Rating: G
- Year: 1982
- Runtime: 1 hr. 22 min.
- Where to Watch: Tubi, MGM+
The Black Cauldron
"The Black Cauldron" is one of the best animated movies that no child should ever see. Those who choose this for family movie night may be watching it through their fingers as The Horned King (John Hurt) appears. He's an evil being who is seeking out the Black Cauldron so he can resurrect an army of the undead. The plot itself is eerie, and the film's color palette sets the tone thanks to sickly earth tones. This is further complemented by the grotesque design of The Horned King, a lifelike skeleton draped in rags.
Dark villains are nothing new for Disney, but The Horned King takes things to the next level when he seeks out Hen Wen, a gentle pig who is taken into hiding by her young pig keeper, Taran (Grant Bardsley). Hen Wen can see the future, and the king wants her to guide him to the cauldron. However, doubt in her power leads to a moment where she is almost decapitated. It's an unprecedented scene for Disney, who at least left the murder of Bambi's mother off-screen.
The story's solution makes this film even darker. In order to stop the powers of the Black Cauldron, a hero must sacrifice themselves by willingly jumping into it, and they cannot be revived. Taran wants to be a hero, and these rules take him toward a devastating reality that reshapes his idea of bravery. Fans of the book series know he will survive — but the price remains terrible.
- Cast: Grant Bardsley, Freddie Jones, Susan Sheridan
- Rating: PG
- Year: 1985
- Runtime: 1 hr. 23 min.
- Where to Watch: Disney+