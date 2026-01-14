5 Dark Fantasy Movies From The 1980s That Still Terrify Kids

During the 1980s, young people became the primary audience to cater to, as teen comedies took over cinemas and family sitcoms became appointment viewing for primetime audiences. Horror movies were also on the rise, with films like "Nightmare on Elm Street" attracting young adult audiences with its imaginative story and teen hero. So it only made sense that the usually light fantasy genre would take a dark turn in order to cater to those looking for suspenseful but family-friendly entertainment.

However, some of these fantastical adventures take things a bit too far, with deadly prophecies and practical effects that make it look like these mysterious beings could pop up in the real world. This has led to moments that adults forever discuss as they recount the moments that made them scream in terror as kids.

Despite advancements in special effects, some of these dark fantasies continue to frighten children decades later. These moments continue to resonate because some stories need these scary moments to effectively share lessons, and endearing characters need big obstacles to reach their full potential. So get ready to watch through your fingers as we take a look at five dark fantasies from the 1980s that will make your family keep the lights on.