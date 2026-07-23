5 Best Submarine Movies Ever Made, Ranked

The 1957 classic "The Enemy Below" is based on D.A. Rayner's book of the same name, and it's technically as much an anti-submarine movie as it is a submarine one. The film tells the story of USS Haynes, which is targeted by a German sub during World War II. Both vessels are commanded by capable men; the destroyer escort Haynes has Robert Mitchum's Captain Murrell and his deep grudge against U-Boats, while the submarine has the capable Von Stolberg (Curd Jürgens) and his anti-Nazi sentiments.

"The Enemy Below" follows both ships as they battle on the South Atlantic, with both captains soon proving extremely crafty. The Haynes has its depth charges, while the U-Boat has its torpedoes. Both are commanded by extremely clever and honorable men who are intent on winning. Who comes out at the top in this game of naval chess?

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 86%, "The Enemy Below" is an acclaimed game of cat and mouse that grips the viewer from the get-go and never really stops delivering thrills. The film won a deserved Academy Award for its special effects, which still have their charms today. Oh, and speaking of contemporary times, "The Enemy Below" isn't about glory, but about grim survival and duty. This lack of overt glorifying of war only adds to the movie's allure from a contemporary point of view.