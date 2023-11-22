Kelsey Grammer's Tragic True Life Story
As one of the most easily identifiable sitcom stars, Kelsey Grammer is beloved by multiple generations. Getting his big start on the undeniably successful NBC series "Cheers," Grammer transitioned his fan-favorite psychiatrist character into one of the biggest sitcom spin-offs in history, "Frasier." Between the two shows, Grammer portrayed Dr. Frasier Crane for an unprecedented two decades, between 1984 and 2004, culminating in more than 450 episodes of television.
Grammer, between 2004 and his 2023 Paramount+ "Frasier" reboot, worked quite steadily. He has maintained some fan-favorite roles across pop culture, including the villainous Sideshow Bob in "The Simpsons," and the genius-level mutant Beast in the "X-Men" film franchise. In fact, the latter character recently made a mind-blowing cameo appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Regardless of how recognizable Grammer is to audiences of all ages across multiple fandoms, not many fans are aware of the tribulations that the actor has faced. Overcoming more than his share of tragedies, Grammer can claim one of the most heartbreaking life stories of any actor working in Hollywood. Continue reading to discover the misfortunes that never held Kelsey Grammer back from becoming a television sensation.
His father was murdered when he was a child
Born in 1955, Kelsey Grammer had a rocky start in life, with his parents separating when he was two years old. The future actor and his younger sister remained in his mother's care, moving to New Jersey, far from his Virgin Islands birthplace. Hardly knowing his father made what happened next even more tragic.
In the spring of 1968, Kelsey's father, Frank Allen Grammer, was disturbed by a fire being set ablaze outside of his home. "A man who was proven to be, at least in court, of questionable sanity, I suppose, lit a ring of fire around his house," said Kelsey Grammer during an episode of Celebrity Profile" (via NY Post). "As my father came down to investigate what was going on, he shot him and, uh, shot him several times and, uh, Dad died."
Frank Allen Grammer died of the injuries inflicted by Arthur B. Niles, who was later found not guilty through reason of insanity. However, the attack was considered racially motivated, as Grammer was the editor and owner of the Virgin Island News, recognized for its biting remarks about the political state of the U.S. territory. Kelsey Grammer has openly talked about his distaste for the handling of his father's murder case. "When my father's killer was released, I found out through the National Enquirer. It seemed like a cruel joke," the actor said in a public service announcement promoting improved rights for victims and their families.
His sister was kidnapped and murdered
Kelsey Grammer discovered his life's passion while acting in a high school play. That led to him earning a full scholarship to attend the famed Juilliard School. By all accounts, the future superstar was on a path to success. Sadly, tragedy struck again at age 20.
The actor's sister, Karen Grammer, had recently graduated high school and was working at a Red Lobster in Colorado Springs in 1975. While waiting for her boyfriend to pick her up after a shift, the 18-year-old was kidnapped by four men who were in the midst of a killing spree. The men violently assaulted her before stabbing her multiple times and leaving her for dead in a local trailer park. A trail of bloody fingerprints told police a story of Karen Grammer desperately seeking help by crawling to the nearest dwelling. Sadly, she passed away struggling to reach a doorbell. Police were unable to identify her for days, leaving Kelsey Grammer the heart-shattering responsibility of identifying his sister's remains.
The man fingered for Karen Grammer's mortal stabbing, Freddie Glenn, was sentenced to death before Colorado laws changed in 1978. With Glenn eligible for parole after just 10 years, Kelsey Grammer has made it his mission to attend every one of the killer's hearings. "Glenn is always up for parole every couple of years," the actor's daughter Spencer Grammer told People in 2022. "It's so difficult for him to have to relive it over and over again."
He was homeless and expelled from Juilliard
Although gifted with a full scholarship to Juilliard, Kelsey Grammer struggled to make a life for himself in New York City. During those years, the budding performer worked two jobs to keep his head above water, spending nights cleaning a hotel before hustling over to a construction site for the day shift. Still, Grammer couldn't afford rent and instead spent many nights sleeping in the park. "Only a few weeks," the actor told Graham Bensinger. "I could sneak behind a certain bush and cover myself in newspaper. And I was fine, and I showered over at Juilliard."
Understandably, with the extra hours and the weight of his sister's recent death looming over him, things got tough for Grammer. He started missing classes and was eventually expelled from the prestigious Juilliard School. Thankfully, the performer stuck to his acting guns and began working in a local theater and accepting several internships until he finally landed roles in a handful of Broadway plays. A few short years later, Grammer landed a recurring role on "Cheers," which ultimately folded him into the main cast, and the rest is history.
He lost two brothers in a tragic accident
As if the young thespian had not been through enough during his years as a young adult, tragedy rocked Kelsey Grammer's family yet another time. In June 1980, five years after his sister's murder, Grammer lost two half-brothers, Billy and Stephen, born from his father's second marriage.
The boys had been scuba diving off the coast of the Virgin Islands when Billy mysteriously failed to surface. Panicked, Stephen quickly jumped back into the water to search for his brother. Regrettably, the improper dive resulted in Stephen suffering a fatal embolism. Meanwhile, Billy's body was never recovered, leaving rescuers to conclude that he'd been eaten by sharks.
Losing so many family members must be difficult, making Grammer's poise and success even more inspiring. Still, the most challenging part for the actor was the blame he put on himself. "It's hard to explain. It's not rational. But it happens anyway. I know a lot of people who've lost their siblings and blame themselves," Grammer told Vanity Fair. "Every one of us is going to experience some terrible loss. I just got a big dose. For every story you hear that's tragic, there's another that's equally tragic or more so. I think you come to look at it as part of life."
He has overcome drug addiction
Could it have gone any other way? Considering the heavy emotions of losing family members and suddenly being hurled into fame and success on television, it was almost inevitable that Kelsey Grammer would contend with substance abuse issues, which included alcohol and drugs. "I love being an alcoholic. I'm really so comfortable accepting that title," the actor told US Weekly in 1997. "I was even happy when I was completely miserable. There's always that juxtaposition, that strange sort of dichotomy about my life. I mean, I still found joy being alive even when I was at my most desperate. I have a great way of turning tragedy into triumph."
Of course, the lifestyle choice took its toll on Grammer and landed him on the cover of many tabloids. Despite it all, with the help of a famous treatment center, the actor eventually regained some control. While at the Betty Ford Center, he came across the following question: "If God seems far away, who moved?" Those words resonated with him. "When I read that one, I just broke down crying," he said. "Oh, my God, that's what happened. That's always been there." Years later, Grammer thinks he has uncovered the secret to handling his substance abuse on a long-term basis. "I just put [that pain] where it is: in the past. But it's a pain that you can always stumble into again – it's with you 24/7," he told iNews. "It's just part of life. Maybe I learnt a little earlier than most, but it's just the way it goes."
He has faced some serious legal issues
Kelsey Grammer is no psychiatrist; he has only portrayed one on television across four separate decades. In reality, the actor's life has been filled with complications that mental health professionals are trained to help deal with. Most notably, Grammer's addictions to alcohol and cocaine put him in some dark water, not just emotionally, but also legally. In the late 80s, the actor had many run-ins with the police, once for driving while under the influence, and another for possession of cocaine. Among his various punishments, Grammer spent 14 days in jail, was put on probation, was forced to do community service work, and had to wear an electronic surveillance device — including while shooting "Cheers."
The troubles did not end there, as Grammer later found himself facing charges for allegedly sleeping with an underaged babysitter. However, the actor was never indicted after a grand jury found it difficult to support the minor's delayed claim. She had waited over a year to press charges. Additionally, the actor's romantic life has created turbulence, specifically a rocky break-up with his second wife, Leigh-Anne Csuhany. Grammer says he was abused during the relationship with the former exotic dancer who attempted to take her own life following the separation.
He was tied up in a sex tape scandal
Kelsey Grammer has been entwined in his fair share of high-profile celebrity scandals, and there may be nothing more scandalous than a celebrity sex tape. Although private videos of celebrities in their most intimate moments have become relatively common these days, it was the notorious video of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee that rocked the world in the late 90s. Grammer became entrenched in a similar controversy after he outed himself for having his own sex tape floating around.
In 1998, the actor hit headlines after filing a lawsuit against Internet Entertainment Group and its president, Seth Warshavsky, the same group responsible for the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee video release. Grammer alleged that the company was in possession of a confidential recording of him and a nameless female. However, when IEG denied that they had the video, they noted that Grammer dropped the case "like a red-hot crack pipe." Interestingly, IEG later claimed to have a different solo video of Grammer, although it was never released. Many years later, Grammer's scorned former wife, Camille Donatacci, reportedly threatened to release another intimate video to gain an upper hand during their divorce. "Quite simply, no tape exists of Kelsey and I having sex," Donatacci later told TMZ. "Tabloid reports of me using it as a negotiating tool are a lie."
He lost a lot of cash in a Ponzi scheme
In 2011, Kelsey Grammer once again made headlines after being tied to an online scheme that targeted many rich and famous celebrities. Staropoly.com was marketed as a new form of social media that offered a range of features including HD video, e-commerce, and potential monetary earnings all for a monthly subscription. The site not only failed to return any investment but was targeted by the FBI for misusing credit card information.
Grammer was a subscriber, and the company utilized his notoriety to help promote the brand. When actress Lydia Cornell filed a $100 million lawsuit against Staropoly.com, she accused Grammer of receiving dirty money for his part in promoting the investment. The "Frasier" actor later revealed that he too was a victim of the fraud. Apart from the site using his likeness without permission, Grammer claimed that he was robbed of at least $200,000 in the online Ponzi scheme. The actor's lawyer subsequently revealed that Grammer's losses pushed closer to $1 million. His name was eventually dropped from Cornell's lawsuit, but it did little in getting his money back.
He suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2008
Although Kelsey Grammer is forever tied to his sitcom character of Frasier Crane, the actor has starred in some lesser-known sitcoms. Between 2007 and 2010, Grammer attempted to get two shows off the ground with "Back to You" and "Hank." Surprisingly, the stress of getting back on top of television rankings was nearly the death of the celebrated performer.
In 2008, while trying to save his Fox series "Back to You" from cancellation, Grammer took a well-deserved vacation in Hawaii. Unfortunately, after spending an afternoon paddle boarding, the actor suffered a severe heart attack. "They had to blast me twice and get me started all over again," Grammer told "Entertainment Tonight" (via Reuters). "I did think, 'Oh gosh, I have got to hang on. I've got too much junk I've got to take care of. I've got to take care of the family." Sadly, the stress did not stop for Grammer after recovery. "I got a call from a Fox executive, 'And by the way, we need you to move out of your offices,'" the actor recalled being told while appearing on the radio program "Jim and Sam Show." "I was riding in a cab after a heart attack in Hawaii," he laughed.
He had a number of failed marriages
Kelsey Grammer has been through multiple high-profile divorces, making his romantic life nearly as tumultuous as the rest of his story. The actor's first separation from Doreen Alderman occurred while he was making a name for himself on "Cheers." The gig meant time away from his then-young family, including his eldest daughter, Spencer Grammer. "I certainly regret I let her down a couple of times," Kelsey Grammer said of the future "Rick & Morty" star to People. "It was hard on us."
The next betrothment for the "Frasier" star was much more contentious. Wearing wedding bands for less than a year, Grammer and Leigh-Anne Csuhany's relationship was hot and quick, ending in claims that the former exotic dancer was abusive towards the sitcom star.
Grammer settled into a more substantial marriage next, tying the knot with actress Camille Donatacci in 1997. The pair remained a prominent Hollywood couple until 2011. However, their separation was as public as possible, as Grammer cheated on Donatacci while she was filming "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." To make matters more complicated, the woman he cheated on her with became Grammer's next and current wife. Grammer wed Kayte Walsh, who is 25 years younger than himself, shortly after his separation from Donatacci. But by all accounts, their relationship remains healthy as the new couple have welcomed three children.
He has endured more than one miscarriage
Through his multiple marriages and one short fling, Kelsey Grammer has become the father of seven children with four separate women. His eldest daughter Spencer Grammer was born in 1983, while his youngest arrived in 2020. While the actor admits that he hasn't been around much for all of his children, he has settled into the role of dad in recent years. "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again," the actor told The Guardian. "That's been a real gift."
Despite the large family, Grammer never got the chance to take care of all his offspring. The "Frasier" star lost what would have been his third child after then-wife Leigh-Anne Csuhany was forced to abort the baby after a failed suicide attempt. Many years later, Grammer and his current partner, Kayte Walsh, struggled to start their family. "Kayte and I had a couple of miscarriages before we had our first child. That was devastating," the actor told i News. "These things are hard."
Another father figure in his life died
As if he had not faced enough in life, Kelsey Grammer underwent one more devastating loss in recent years. In 2018, he lost his beloved onscreen father John Mahoney. Over 264 episodes and across a decade of content, Mahoney served as the beloved patriarch figure on "Frasier" and for the character of Frasier. Undoubtedly, Grammer and Mahoney developed a close relationship throughout the years. "He was my father," Grammer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) upon news of Mahoney's death. "I loved him."
Understandably, after dealing with so much devastation for so long, the weight of losing so many close to him has taken a toll on Grammer, though he seems better equipped to handle it these days.
"There were some times I pretty much surrendered to despair," he told People in 2022. Thankfully, the actor has found a path to keeping his head up. "I take a moment out every morning for a moment of gratitude," he shared. "There's a great Doobie Brothers line that Michael McDonald wrote that goes, 'You'll always have a chance to give up. So why do it now?'"
