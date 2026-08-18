5 Longest-Running Talk Show Hosts In TV History
We're currently living through a weird era for late night, with CBS' "Late Show" format taken off the air alongside host Stephen Colbert, and threats of government censorship making the nightly comedy series either more political -– or even more distractingly apolitical -– than ever before. This is on top of the format increasingly shifting to online in the past two decades to capture younger audiences, with a focus on making viral celebrity segments, as there is making an engaging talk show in its own right.
It feels like any show could be taken off the air with a moment's notice, although the flop of Colbert's replacement "Comics Unleashed" — trailing behind Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon in the ratings — shows there is still a public appetite for this format. With this in mind, it doesn't seem like a new face is going to shake up this list of the longest-running talk show hosts anytime soon.
Here, we're taking into account the continuous time they were on the air, and allowing for small breaks if they were moving between networks, or different hosting duties. As we're ranking this based on continuous time, a host like Jon Stewart is ineligible due to his nine-year gap from hosting "The Daily Show" — if his break had been brief, like when John Oliver took over the chair in 2013, he would have been comfortably included.
5. Jay Leno (22 Years)
Jay Leno's relationship with "The Tonight Show" is one of the most infamous in late night history. Taking over after Johnny Carson's retirement in 1992, his tenure began with a public feud with NBC's other late night host, David Letterman, with the ratings battle between the two hosts dominating the decade (it was immortalized in the 1996 HBO movie "The Late Shift").
Then there was the even bigger public relations disaster when NBC agreed to "Late Night" host Conan O Brien's dream of succeeding Leno, creating a short-lived primetime series for Leno in 2009 to keep him happy in the meantime. When that was a ratings bomb, the network bought out O'Brien to have Leno back in the hot seat, where he'd remain for another four years.
At this point, every other host had allied with O'Brien against him, to the extent that Jimmy Kimmel even did an entire episode in character as Leno. Those final years saw Leno's biggest ratings struggles; a sad end to what was initially a successful continuation of Carson's tenure.
He secured blockbuster interviews with celebrities like Hugh Grant following their biggest tabloid scandals, as well as notching firsts like having the first ever sitting President as a guest when Barack Obama appeared during his first "final" stretch in early 2009. Obama reappeared for his final episode in February 2014, shortly before Jimmy Fallon debuted -– the only handover in his career not mired in controversy.
4. Jimmy Kimmel (23 Years)
In 2026, Jimmy Kimmel overtook Jay Leno's years on the air, with ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" having been around since January 2003. However, with the other hosts on this list hopping between networks and programs, the series has also become the second longest-running talk show by host behind only Johnny Carson. This might have been a surprise to learn when Kimmel's show first premiered, trailing behind both Leno and Letterman in the ratings, openly labelled as "mediocre" by the media, but the dedicated -– and predominantly under-50 –- audience the comedian attracted helped it slowly grow.
The series exploded further thanks to YouTube, with everything from interview clips to his viral mean tweets segments adding up to more than 15 billion total views as of this writing. He's a fixture of our screens with no signs of stepping down, and this decade, finally beat his rivals at CBS and NBC for the first time. Most impressively, he's managed this feat while pivoting further towards political commentary, with the network even briefly suspending the show in 2025 after speaking about the MAGA movement's response to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's death, becoming an unexpected free-speech lightning rod.
With this unfolding just as CBS was discontinuing Stephen Colbert's "Late Show," it was a sign that late night was more relevant than ever -– and as long as late night is still with us, Kimmel won't be leaving anytime soon.
3. Conan O'Brien (28 Years)
Lorne Michaels is responsible for giving dozens of iconic comedy stars their first big break thanks to "Saturday Night Live." When Michaels was given the keys to "Late Night" at NBC in 1993 following David Letterman decamping to CBS, the search for a familiar face to replace him ended up being an audition to find a new one altogether. After months with no luck, a largely unknown "Simpsons" writer who had only appeared onscreen as an extra in various "SNL" sketches landed the gig -– and his anarchic spirit helped modernize the genre long before hosts were hungry for viral YouTube clips.
Between his runs on NBC -– including the ill-fated "Tonight Show" run –- and his eponymous TBS chat show from 2011 to 2021, Conan proved to be one of the strongest comic forces any late-night show has had. Pivoting from Letterman's cynical, dry sensibilities into something more surreal, where the weirdest sketches could begin without warning in the middle of a guest interview, he became one of the most distinctive voices on TV. As a former writer's room employee, this was in no small part due to his ability to put a great team together, but his shows during the 2008 writer's strikes proved he was captivating all on his own.
His recent podcast, Oscar hosting gigs, and movie appearances have made him a constant presence, but we'd love for him to be a more regular TV fixture again.
2. Johnny Carson (30 Years)
While he hosted the third iteration of "The Tonight Show," as far as the public was concerned, late night TV didn't begin until Johnny Carson first took to the air in October 1962. One of the big travesties in American television history is that only 33 episodes from his first decade were ever archived, meaning his first hosting appearances are infamous pieces of lost media — although early clips continue being discovered.
As a result, with episodes from 1972 onwards being the only ones available, every clip of Carson is that of a master who has honed his craft, setting the standard for all chat show hosts; he knew it was important to let his guests shine, but had a quick wit that proved crucial to every conversation.
During his final decade on air, Carson reduced his schedule to three nights a week, with NBC hiring regular replacements to fill in the chair to keep the show going daily, including Jay Leno and David Letterman. However, he still brought his A-game up until his retirement in May 1992 -– recording only in front of family, friends and former crew members -– still regularly cited as one of the best final episodes of any TV show in history, let alone a late-night swansong. More than 50 million people tuned into his final show, watching him sit alone and deliver an emotional goodbye; a fitting end to an unrivaled legacy.
1. David Letterman (33 Years)
You'd have never assumed, when David Letterman first made his hosting debut in 1981, that a comedian riddled with contempt for the very format of a late-night talk show would end up on the air longer than anyone else. Never playing the celebrity PR game, he'd be agitated if guests were too boring and wouldn't pretend to like whatever was being promoted if he hated it, and many celebrities gave him the cold shoulder because of it.
A testy 1986 appearance with Cher was a world away from Carson's polished show business chat, and his penchant for having more eccentric (and in some cases, controversial) guests further disrupted the formula. So how exactly did Letterman become a titan of late-night, the longest running host, and one of the most beloved we've ever seen despite his willingness to welcome chaos?
Hiding behind every infamous clip is the reason why he was such a perfect fit –- he adapted to conversations like nobody else, making them flow naturally even when the guest is on edge. He could turn a car-crash interview like Joaquin Phoenix's performance art bit about becoming a rapper into a work of perfect cringe comedy, making a segment unmissable even as a specific interviewee would struggle with being forthcoming.
His disinterest in celebrity culture shook up late-night and became a beloved fixture of it because he knew how to transform that tension into engaging entertainment. Late-night is far too safe without him.