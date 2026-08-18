5 Longest-Running Talk Show Hosts In TV History

We're currently living through a weird era for late night, with CBS' "Late Show" format taken off the air alongside host Stephen Colbert, and threats of government censorship making the nightly comedy series either more political -– or even more distractingly apolitical -– than ever before. This is on top of the format increasingly shifting to online in the past two decades to capture younger audiences, with a focus on making viral celebrity segments, as there is making an engaging talk show in its own right.

It feels like any show could be taken off the air with a moment's notice, although the flop of Colbert's replacement "Comics Unleashed" — trailing behind Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon in the ratings — shows there is still a public appetite for this format. With this in mind, it doesn't seem like a new face is going to shake up this list of the longest-running talk show hosts anytime soon.

Here, we're taking into account the continuous time they were on the air, and allowing for small breaks if they were moving between networks, or different hosting duties. As we're ranking this based on continuous time, a host like Jon Stewart is ineligible due to his nine-year gap from hosting "The Daily Show" — if his break had been brief, like when John Oliver took over the chair in 2013, he would have been comfortably included.