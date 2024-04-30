Why Conan O'Brien & Jay Leno Hate Each Other: The Tonight Show Feud, Explained

You may not know that many of the current late-night hosts are good friends, but they definitely are. During the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, five hosts — Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert — worked on a short-lived podcast called "Strike Force Five," and it's not uncommon for any of those people to appear as guests on each others' respective shows. These sort of friendships are relatively commonplace, but there are two famous former late-night hosts who really hate each other: Jay Leno and Conan O'Brien.

So what exactly happened here? Let's begin with a little backstory. After original host Johnny Carson left NBC's late-night institution "The Tonight Show" in 1992, Leno took over, despite Carson's apparently direct wishes that the job go to his chosen heir David Letterman. This marked the first of two disputes that Leno would engage in over "The Tonight Show," and it's also important to note that Letterman was an important mentor to O'Brien throughout the latter's career, which, it could be said, placed Leno and O'Brien at opposite ends of the proverbial boxing ring before contract negotiations even began.

Ultimately, in 2009, Leno ceded "The Tonight Show" to O'Brien, accepting NBC's offer for a primetime slot at 10 P.M. EST (with "The Tonight Show" in its same slot at 11:30 P.M. EST). From there, the situation seriously devolved, and the end result led to O'Brien leaving the network all together — as well as a bitter and lengthy feud between O'Brien and Leno.