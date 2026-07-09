10 Most Controversial Guests On Late Night TV, Ranked

Late night talk shows aren't typically a place you'd expect to find controversy. Historically, they've been a destination for feel-good content that sees us off to Dreamland. We tend to reserve the more touchy subjects for daytime television. But every now and then, the late-night TV world is rocked by serious backlash from a controversial guest, such as when Conor McGregor appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2026 after losing a sexual assault case pertaining to a 2018 incident.

Typically, talk show guests range from big-time Hollywood stars running the media circuit for their latest movie to piping hot pop stars, sports stars, authors, and other public-facing figures. A handful of friendly softball questions later, and we've all had a few good laughs and learned a little something at the same time. What better place for someone in the public eye to try and rehab their image after stepping face-first into a mess of their own making?

If we've learned nothing from the era of cancel culture, it's that backlash generates plenty of engagement. From a shock jock to comedians who went too far and even a reality star-turned-politician, these 10 controversial talk show guests, ranked by public outrage, certainly generated that.