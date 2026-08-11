5 Best Romantic Comedies Of The 2020s (So Far)

Today, the theatrical rom-com is considered an endangered species. Littered across the internet are various articles pontificating on whether or not this genre is truly dead or just waiting for a revival. Whatever the genre's long-term future, for now, it's clear that moviegoers are no longer living in the golden age that produced titles like the best romantic comedies of all time. The poor reviews greeting modern theatrical forays into the genre like "One Night Only" signal the creative problems these movies are contending with. Still, just because there's been some uncertainty swirling around the rom-com doesn't mean this genre isn't still producing noteworthy new titles in the 2020s.

On the contrary, despite the many upheavals the film industry has undergone this decade, the 2020s have delivered some deeply iconic rom-coms that resonate with both aficionados and skeptics of this genre. The five best romantic comedies of the decade so far (based upon both the author's personal preference and their larger cultural impact) exemplify that this genre is nowhere near dead in the modern world. When skilled artists, talented performers, and some real visual panache converge on new motion pictures, all-time great rom-coms are still very much possible.

These movies are also all very different in their aesthetics and thematic intents, an exciting reflection of how the rom-com is a much more versatile cinematic field than it often gets credit for. As any rom-com lead will tell you, true love is always possible. Similarly, these five 2020s movies reinforce the idea that crafting outstanding new rom-coms isn't impossible.