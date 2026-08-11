5 Best Romantic Comedies Of The 2020s (So Far)
Today, the theatrical rom-com is considered an endangered species. Littered across the internet are various articles pontificating on whether or not this genre is truly dead or just waiting for a revival. Whatever the genre's long-term future, for now, it's clear that moviegoers are no longer living in the golden age that produced titles like the best romantic comedies of all time. The poor reviews greeting modern theatrical forays into the genre like "One Night Only" signal the creative problems these movies are contending with. Still, just because there's been some uncertainty swirling around the rom-com doesn't mean this genre isn't still producing noteworthy new titles in the 2020s.
On the contrary, despite the many upheavals the film industry has undergone this decade, the 2020s have delivered some deeply iconic rom-coms that resonate with both aficionados and skeptics of this genre. The five best romantic comedies of the decade so far (based upon both the author's personal preference and their larger cultural impact) exemplify that this genre is nowhere near dead in the modern world. When skilled artists, talented performers, and some real visual panache converge on new motion pictures, all-time great rom-coms are still very much possible.
These movies are also all very different in their aesthetics and thematic intents, an exciting reflection of how the rom-com is a much more versatile cinematic field than it often gets credit for. As any rom-com lead will tell you, true love is always possible. Similarly, these five 2020s movies reinforce the idea that crafting outstanding new rom-coms isn't impossible.
Rye Lane
Now that he's set to play T'Challa II in "Black Panther 3," David Jonsson has become the talk of the global movie geek community. However, many film nerds know that Jonsson has been crushing it as a performer long before he got this Marvel Cinematic Universe role. In productions like "The Long Walk" and "Alien: Romulus," not to mention his TV work on titles like "Industry," Jonsson's been leaving a tremendous impression on audiences. His talents were even obvious right from the get-go in his very first movie turn, anchoring the 2023 romantic comedy "Rye Lane" with Vivian Oparah.
Playing despondent South Londoner Dom (whose long-standing relationship has recently been crumbling), Jonsson is an immediately engrossing and endearing figure on-screen. Better yet, he makes the perfect nervous Ryan O'Neal-style everyman foil to Vivian Oparah, channeling some of Barbra Streisand's hysterical, chaotic energy in "What's Up, Doc?" Watching these two bounce off each other, even just in one static room, would be enough to make "Rye Lane" a winner. Director Raine Allen-Miller and writers Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia, though, send them through a slew of amusing scenarios and vibrantly realized locales. Everywhere in "Rye Lane" is adorned with color, even run-down indoor shopping malls.
All those glorious hues make this world one you can't tear your eyes away from. Throw in some tremendous camerawork and terrifically realized crowd-pleaser set pieces (like a karaoke performance of "Shoop") and "Rye Lane" soars as both a rom-com and an early demonstration of David Jonsson's movie-star chops.
Palm Springs
The most famous time loops in movies and TV shows reflect how popular and enduringly effective the concept of living one day over and over is in pop culture. One of the more moving and amusing manifestations of this element was the 2020 romantic comedy "Palm Springs." In this title, Sarah Wilder (Cristin Milioti), while attending a wedding, gets trapped in a time loop, which fellow wedding attendee Nyles (Andy Samberg) is already ensnared in. They decide to make the best of this situation and even begin developing feelings for one another. Of course, not everything is as it seems on the surface, including what kind of larger knowledge Nyles does or doesn't possess.
In his various iconic comedic endeavors, such as "Like a Boss," Samberg has shown mastery of super-externalized, intentionally arch comedy. Watching him handle a "Palm Springs" character who's more bitter and jaded right from the start, though, is an instantly unique concept that lends the project some distinctiveness. He also plays superbly off of Milioti, who delivers a star-making turn as the movie's anchor. Watching these two exchange witticisms in a hotel room would be enough to make for a compelling feature. Plopping them into a creative time loop romp like "Palm Springs" is pretty much a cinematic gift.
Everything in "Palm Springs" just clicks together beautifully, from the assured visuals to J.K. Simmons delivering exemplary work in a supporting role. Make some time for a film that's far more than a "Groundhog Day" retread.
Pillion
Colin (Harry Melling) tends to be quite shy. He's always looking for a deeper connection with another person, but what comes so easily to others keeps eluding him. Then he meets Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), a dominant motorcycle rider clad in leather and exuding confidence. One alleyway sexual encounter between the pair eventually leads to the two forming a long-term, largely physical dynamic where Colin is Ray's sub. This is the crux of "Pillion," writer/director Harry Lighton's first foray into feature-length directing. What an impressive debut into that field, one rife with personality, it is.
Among its many accomplishments, "Pillion" is a very funny movie that doesn't use its lead characters' kinks for shock value laughs. Their BDSM lifestyle isn't innately a punchline. The jokes instead come from distinctly human places, like Colin struggling to get a cumbersome box up some stairs or the awkward yuks emanating from Ray's candor at a dinner with Colin's family. Such laughs underscore a production anchored by two outstanding performances. Melling is a wonder as the everyman at the heart of "Pillion," while Skarsgård is extraordinary, communicating flickers of nuance and humanity beneath Ray's very stone-faced exterior.
Watching these two bounce off each other is mesmerizing. Like the best romantic comedy duos, Melling and Skarsgård bring out the best in each other. "Pillion" may feature more leather and chain collars than classic entries in this genre, but it maintains the craftsmanship and humanity defining so many great romantic comedies.
Anora
One of the best movies of 2024, "Anora" masterfully demonstrates how writer/director Sean Baker has cultivated a quietly dexterous filmmaking style. This indie cinema legend is famous for his deeply grounded works like "Prince of Broadway," "The Florida Project," and "Tangerine," which chronicle everyday life and all its messy nuances. They're typically raw, uncompromising works that emphasize tactile reality above all else. Yet, in one of the most memorable "Anora" scenes, Baker also shows an ability to deliver the sort of sweeping, transportive romance that great rom-coms deliver.
That scene involves dancer/sex worker Ani (Mikey Madison) abruptly tying the knot with her boyfriend Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn) in Las Vegas. Baker's camera twirls around the duo as they celebrate their newfound entanglement while a transportive and pulsating Robin Schulz remix of the Take That tune "Greatest Day" blares on the soundtrack. Even though viewers know this romance can't end in fairy tale happiness, for a moment, the exhilaration of being in love is so palpable that it's impossible not to get swept up in the on-screen emotions.
Baker nailing those wish-fulfillment depictions of deep romantic connections materializing just makes the other, tonally opposite corners of "Anora" so extra impactful. That includes the ending of "Anora," a devastating sequence encapsulating Mikey Madison's limitless chops as a performer, as well as its fantastic bursts of heightened physical comedy. Like all of Sean Baker's multi-layered gems, "Anora" offers so much, though this particular directorial effort especially excels in depicting the overwhelmingly joyful sensation of love.
A Nice Indian Boy
Many of the 15 best movies of 2025 were heavily promoted wide-release titles that everyone knew or at least had heard about. But what about the great 2025 movies that slipped through the cracks? There were tons of sublime 2025 features that didn't garner either the notoriety or love they deserved for a multitude of reasons far beyond their control, like securing lower-key distribution deals or poor release dates. One of these projects was the immensely charming rom-com "A Nice Indian Boy" from director Roshan Sethi and screenwriter Eric Randall.
The film chronicled Naveen (Karan Soni), who falls in love with Jay (Jonathan Groff). This unleashes all kinds of long-simmering familial turmoil from Naveen's parents, Megha (Zarna Garg) and Archit (Harish Patel), as well as his sister Arundhathi (Sunita Mani). Late in this story, there's an incredibly tender scene where Archit invites Jay to cook with him. This is the sort of quiet scene many other movies would jettison in the name of breakneck pacing. "A Nice Indian Boy," though, confidently slows down, letting audiences get to know its characters, and trusts that the writing and performances will keep people glued to the screen.
That trust is immensely well placed. "A Nice Indian Boy" is a crowd-pleaser rom-com made and performed with real care. From Karan Soni's terrific lead turn to Sunita Mani stealing the show as Arundhathi, the "Nice Indian Boy" cast solidifies this film as both a rom-com gem and a criminally underrated 2025 feature.