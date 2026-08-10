5 Box Office Bombs From The '80s That Changed Hollywood Forever

The 1980s don't have the greatest reputation among film fans. Quentin Tarantino called out the '80s as one of the worst modern decades for cinema, while several huge hits that haven't aged well (like "Top Gun" and "Porky's") dominated multiplexes at the time. Plus, 80s nostalgia has gripped American pop culture for so long that it's hard to stand back and appreciate any of the decade's films on their direct merits. Of course, the '80s also delivered some unforgettable masterpieces, including "Do the Right Thing," "Desert Hearts," "Working Girls," and "Matewan," not to mention mainstream gems like "Back to the Future."

As a counterpoint to those artistic and/or financial hits, though, are the motion pictures that tanked at the box office. With costs and corporate pressures steadily increasing for studios in the 1980s, theatrical duds were more impactful than ever. Thus, the 1980s delivered five box office bombs that changed Hollywood forever. These financial non-starters adversely impacted the larger industry on multiple fronts, including sales at the studios that financed them or ensuring once-influential filmmakers no longer enjoyed the same clout.

Whatever the long term ripple effects of these five productions, their box office failures left a long trail of wreckage that, in some cases, still impacts Hollywood today. The 1980s certainly had its high moments when it came to cinema. However, exploring the lasting consequences of these five '80s bombs may make anyone as skeptical about the decade as Tarantino himself.