Notorious Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

Few films can be credited as both a success and a failure, yet such was the odd fate of "Cleopatra." A runaway production that was plagued with scandals — the replacement of director Rouben Mamoulian with Joseph L. Mankiewicz, a tabloid love affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and an ever-increasing budget due to constant delays — this epic retelling of the Egyptian queen's reign managed to both nearly bankrupt 20th Century Fox and end up as 1963's highest grossing film. It even earned nine Oscar nominations, including best picture, much to the puzzlement of critics who found it to be a bloated, overlong bore (it won four prizes: color cinematography, color art direction, color costume design, and sound).

So how can "Cleopatra" be a box office bomb? In short, it didn't earn enough money to recoup its costs (at a budget of $44 million, it was the most expensive film ever made at that time), at least not until Fox sold off the television rights. And for the longest time that was the film's legacy. Yet for all of the stories of Hollywood excess gone haywire, what remains is a movie that modern critics like Richard Brody of The New Yorker consider to be "a personal artistic project of the highest order" and "a heartbreaking melodrama that runs on the chemistry between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton."