'80s Movies That Critics Were Totally Wrong About

The average film critic sees hundreds of movies a year, acting as a filtration system for serious moviegoers who want to be selective with what they watch. A review can make or break a movie's box office chances, as critics either encourage audiences to check it out or warn them to stay away. That was certainly the case in the 1980s, a glorious decade for moviegoing that had its fair share of high profile duds done in by a wave of bad notices. Yet even the most astute critics get it wrong every so often, and some of the worst-reviewed films of the '80s have since been rediscovered as classics.

Many things can influence a critics opinion, from bad press stories about its production to how much coffee they had before their screening. Whatever the case, some films deserve a second chance, even those that left behind nasty first impressions. The films on this list are notorious box office bombs that are actually worth watching, movies that got a bad wrap in their day only to be heralded decades later as unfairly maligned.