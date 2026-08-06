Why Marvel Fans Are Divided Over The Punisher In Spider-Man Brand New Day

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may be the fourth film in the MCU's Spider-Man sub-series, but it's also more than that, as films in this franchise often are. It's a "New Avengers" tie-in via Florence Pugh's Black Widow, a Hulk story (with Mark Ruffalo at his charming best), a stealth pilot for the MCU's X-Men via Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, and on top of all that, it's kind of a Punisher movie. Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle makes his big screen debut in a version of the buddy cop dynamic with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and fans have mixed opinions about the results. For the full breakdown, check out our video above.

Even if you haven't seen the film, you may be able to guess the issue. The Punisher is one of Marvel's darkest characters — a professional killer with no mercy and a permanent vendetta against anyone he deems on the wrong side of the world. Holland's Peter Parker, by contrast, is a much brighter presence in the franchise, even when he deals with more serious subject matter, as he does in "Brand New Day." While many have enjoyed the slightly more mellow and comedic take on Frank Castle that we get in the film, other fans are saying that Marvel made a huge mistake with the Punisher in "Brand New Day."

Your mileage may vary, depending on your own perspective on how the character should act. But while it's certainly a change of pace from what we see of Frank in "Daredevil" and other shows, this softer version fits well in the context of the film.