Why Marvel Fans Are Divided Over The Punisher In Spider-Man Brand New Day
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may be the fourth film in the MCU's Spider-Man sub-series, but it's also more than that, as films in this franchise often are. It's a "New Avengers" tie-in via Florence Pugh's Black Widow, a Hulk story (with Mark Ruffalo at his charming best), a stealth pilot for the MCU's X-Men via Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, and on top of all that, it's kind of a Punisher movie. Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle makes his big screen debut in a version of the buddy cop dynamic with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and fans have mixed opinions about the results. For the full breakdown, check out our video above.
Even if you haven't seen the film, you may be able to guess the issue. The Punisher is one of Marvel's darkest characters — a professional killer with no mercy and a permanent vendetta against anyone he deems on the wrong side of the world. Holland's Peter Parker, by contrast, is a much brighter presence in the franchise, even when he deals with more serious subject matter, as he does in "Brand New Day." While many have enjoyed the slightly more mellow and comedic take on Frank Castle that we get in the film, other fans are saying that Marvel made a huge mistake with the Punisher in "Brand New Day."
Your mileage may vary, depending on your own perspective on how the character should act. But while it's certainly a change of pace from what we see of Frank in "Daredevil" and other shows, this softer version fits well in the context of the film.
The Punisher is less brutal in Spider-Man Brand New Day
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has two central themes. One is that change is inevitable, and the second is that everybody needs a friend. Both can be used to explain this new version of Frank Castle — a man who waits by Spider-Man's hospital bed after accidentally shooting him, and cries when Peter finally wakes up. Certainly, this is not the remorseless killing machine we've seen from Bernthal in the past. But is it so far out of left field?
People can change, and this Punisher isn't wildly different from the one we've seen on the Netflix and Disney+ series. His friendship with the endlessly optimistic Spidey might just be the thing he needed to let a tiny bit more light into his life. "You look just like I thought you would," Frank tells Peter after he wakes up from his coma in the hospital. "A nice kid. I never had a friend like that."
Is it a bit much for the character? Sure. But at the same time, this has long been part of the Marvel Comics universe. Characters behave differently under the pen of different writers, in different series and crossovers, by the very nature of the medium. The MCU has garnered plenty of guff over the years for its extensive "homework," but the bright side of that is a roster of characters who can be pulled out of the box and mixed up at any time. Of course Punisher is going to act a little different in Spider-Man's latest movie. That hasn't stopped "Brand New Day" from blowing everyone away at the box office.
If you want to see more of what fans are saying, check out the full video above.