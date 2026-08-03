Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

By the ending of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's pretty clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the best live-action Spidey in years. This is reflected in the movie's financial success, as well — and watching Looper's video above will let you know just why and how "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" blew everyone away at the box office.

Going bigger was always going to be tough after 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which brought us a multiversal story that featured no fewer than three Spider-Men (the MCU's Tom Holland was joined by previous incumbents Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) as well as a collection of their most dangerous opponents.

"Brand New Day" takes a different approach, focusing on Peter Parker's full-time dedication to his Spider-Man crimefighting as loneliness kicks in and new threats arise. This is a much more troubled and vulnerable Peter Park than we're used to seeing. The approach has clearly been a winning one, as Destin Daniel Cretton's latest MCU movie is proving to be a big summer hit.