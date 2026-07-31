Marvel Made A Huge Mistake With Jon Bernthal's Punisher In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Look, no one expected the hardline Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) of the Netflix era to be in a summer tentpole film about your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Still, there are levels to making things PG-13. While "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the best live-action Spidey movie in decades, it might just be the worst Punisher project in a long time — at least when it comes to being faithful to the character's comic book origins.

What we get here isn't the grim, ruthless Frank Castle who's dedicated his life to a humorless fight against evil after losing his family. Oh, the sadder and more brutal building blocks of his character do get stealthy references, but character-wise, this is a heavily diluted "oh, shucks" Punisher. The "Brand New Day" Punisher's tone is vaguely off-white rather than relentlessly pitch-black. He cracks jokes, indulges in comical arguments, and generally shares a very "Deadpool & Wolverine"-coded duo chemistry with Spidey. He gets far too giddy about wearing Spider-Man's mask to act as a decoy in a hospital sneak-out scene. He all but states out loud that he considers Spider-Man a friend. There's even a comedy bit about him crying when he chokes up near the end. It's a lot.

Don't take this all wrong, though. The "Brand New Day" version of the Punisher is an entertaining character, and Bernthal does a great job with what he's given. Still, you'd have a hard time recognizing him as previous iterations of Frank Castle.