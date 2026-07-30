Who Sadie Sink Plays In Spider-Man: Brand New Day - And How It Sets Up Marvel's Future

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

So, yeah. All those clues about Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day?" They turned out to be right. Sink is indeed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Jean Elaine Grey, reimagined here as a product of the foster system who can leap from mind to mind within a 30-foot radius and who has a very personal bone to pick with the Department of Damage Control, a faction first introduced in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Jean might be an antagonist whose powers raise some seriously concerning ethical questions — as Zendaya's MJ would be quick to tell you — but she's no villain. As a powerful, yet desperate and downtrodden outcast, she embodies what Marvel's mutants are all about. Now that we know for sure that Sink is playing Jean, we can finally start considering what her appearance in the movie means for the future of the MCU, too.

Not only does the introduction of a young, edgy Jean Grey imply the impending arrival of a younger, edgier X-Men roster, but Jean's characterization in "Brand New Day" also offers us some hints about the nature of said roster and her future in it, and may speak volumes of the team's potential focus characters.