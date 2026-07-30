Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

As is the case with most Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker has been shrouded in secrecy. Trailers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" revealed that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner would play a part, and that the narrative would circle back to Peter dealing from the emotional fallout of his best friend and his girlfriend no longer remembering who he is. But there was no official confirmation of who the main villain was (even if a rumor had long been doing the rounds about the character Sadie Sink was playing) or what the film's place was within the wider MCU leading into "Avengers: Doomsday." Now, we have our answers.

The events of "Brand New Day" take place shortly before the events of the next "Avengers" movie, but don't directly link into them; there are supporting performances from familiar Marvel stars, but not in any way that sets the stage for sequels. If anything, "Brand New Day" lays more of the groundwork for the long-gestating full "X-Men" reboot, and even that we probably won't see paid off for another few years. Instead, the most tantalizing teases are those which remain strictly within Spidey's neighborhood, with the very final moment of "Brand New Day" likely to be one fans wildly theorize about for some time.

We've set out to answer every nagging question you may have about the ending of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," what it means for Peter's next chapter, and the major ramifications it has for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.