Every Clue Sadie Sink Is Jean Grey In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Rumors have been circulating about the true identity and purpose of her character ever since she was cast in the role, and now it looks like the rumors might be true — Sadie Sink is probably playing founding X-Men member Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Want to have the evidence laid out for you? Click our video above and read all about it.

While Sink only appears as a hooded figure, the trailer strongly hints that someone with Jean's kind of superpowers is running around New York City. All those objects being tossed around like they're nothing and all that mind control happening? That's Jean's forte.

The presence of another character — Tramell Tillman's thus-unnamed figure, with whom Spider-Man (Tom Holland) appears to be working — suggests that Jean's purpose in the story might be driven by her altruistic belief in protecting mutants. It feels possible that Tillman might be playing the mutant-hating William Metzger. Might Jean be acting out in response to Tramell's actions — if that is indeed her in the film?