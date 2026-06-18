Every Clue Sadie Sink Is Jean Grey In Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Rumors have been circulating about the true identity and purpose of her character ever since she was cast in the role, and now it looks like the rumors might be true — Sadie Sink is probably playing founding X-Men member Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Want to have the evidence laid out for you? Click our video above and read all about it.
While Sink only appears as a hooded figure, the trailer strongly hints that someone with Jean's kind of superpowers is running around New York City. All those objects being tossed around like they're nothing and all that mind control happening? That's Jean's forte.
The presence of another character — Tramell Tillman's thus-unnamed figure, with whom Spider-Man (Tom Holland) appears to be working — suggests that Jean's purpose in the story might be driven by her altruistic belief in protecting mutants. It feels possible that Tillman might be playing the mutant-hating William Metzger. Might Jean be acting out in response to Tramell's actions — if that is indeed her in the film?
It's looking clearer and clearer that Sadie Sink might be Jean Grey
There are plenty of other things that suggest Sadie Sink's mysterious, hooded figure is Jean Grey. A bit of dialogue in the latest "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer (which sounds like Tramell Tillman) can be heard saying, "You're the only one who's immune to it. You're the only one who can stop it." That hints that Peter's not vulnerable to the psychic attack that is gripping New York City, which allows the antagonist to leap from one person's consciousness to the next.
But why is Peter not susceptible to it? Because of his own spider-centric powers? Because Jean is secretly a friend? Or because of another, more obscure reason? It's clear that other super-powered individuals are affected, such as Bruce Banner, whose gray-toned Savage Hulk persona is introduced in the trailer chasing his friend and student through New York. If the Hulk is vulnerable, why not Peter? To learn a few more reasons why Sadie Sink is probably playing Jean in the film — before "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" opens on July 29 — click our video above.