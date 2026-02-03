Marvel's 10 Biggest Box Office Flops (So Far)

Even diehard fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will probably be surprised to learn just how successful the franchise is. Since 2008 we've gotten dozens of MCU movies, and all together they've made an absolute killing at the box office. The MCU has earned more than $30 billion since it began its run, and the franchise machine doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Of course, with so much output over the years, the MCU was all but guaranteed to release a few flops. Marvel's Phase 5 movies, on average, performed worse than some of its earlier films, but that doesn't necessarily spell disaster for the franchise as a whole. Movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine" blew everyone away at the box office, and they prove that there's still plenty of gas left in the superhero movie fuel tank.

The MCU's lowest-grossing movies still managed to earn hundreds of millions of dollars, and some of the franchise's lowest earners were actually moderate financial success in their own right. With that said, movies like "Avengers: Endgame" really ruin the curve for everything else, and steadily increasing budgets have made it harder and harder for MCU films to become profitable. Marvel's biggest box office flops so far could be record-setting success in other franchises, but everything's relative.