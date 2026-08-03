10 Star Trek Mysteries That Were Never Fully Explained

Looking from the outside, it's easy to view the "Star Trek" franchise as a cohesive unit of shows and movies where every single storyline is present and accounted for. Of course, if you're a Trekkie, you know better. Every "Star Trek" series tells its own stories, and while they're all a part of a vast interconnected narrative (the "Star Trek" Kelvin timeline arguably notwithstanding), they also have a tendency to leave the occasional thread hanging loose.

A franchise that's been running as long as "Star Trek" is almost guaranteed to drop a few balls down the line. While various shows have been in the habit of digging very deep into some characters' and races' backstories, the franchise has also been known to sidestep and forget pretty important things. From leaving key characters' and factions' fates completely open to dropping important plot lines and throwing potentially groundbreaking concepts to the side, there's no shortage of "Star Trek" secrets that may never be solved. Let's take a look at 10 of the most interesting ones.

(Note: While supplementary material has provided its own ideas about some of these mysteries, we're only focusing on the events as depicted in the various TV shows and movies from the "Star Trek" canon.)