Star Trek: The Next Generation's Most Disgusting Moment Was Banned By The BBC

While "Star Trek: The Next Generation" features controversial scenes no one likes to talk about, most of them were safe enough to show on television. However, the "Conspiracy" episode culminates with a moment so gross it forced the BBC to cut it entirely, as it was just too violent to get past the network's censors.

Written by Tracy Tormé and Robert Sabaroff, "Conspiracy" is essentially "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" with more body horror thrown in for good measure. The story follows the Starfleet crew as they encounter alien parasites that possess their hosts, forcing William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) to locate the officer the queen is hiding in and make his head explode.

Sadly for fans in the United Kingdom, the queen's gruesome demise was too much for the BBC's censors. Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens' book "Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Continuing Mission" reveals that the head-explosion scene was cut from the original broadcast, making it difficult to see. Despite this, "Star Trek" fans have tracked down the episode in its original incarnation, only for it to haunt their dreams.