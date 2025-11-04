"Star Trek: The Next Generation" seems to have quickly found popularity again decades after it ended. That might be at least partially owed to the return of the show's main cast in "Star Trek: Picard." The 2020 series was a revival of sorts of "TNG" that put Patrick Stewart back into the role of Jean-Luc Picard. Some of the rest of the cast suited up for cameos ahead of Season 3, which brought them all together aboard a resurrected USS Enterprise-D.

"Star Trek: Picard" also helped answer several dangling plot threads from "The Next Generation." Despite this, however, there are still plenty of storylines waiting for a payoff. Sure, we discovered the truth about Wesley Crusher's destiny, and finally got closure for Lt. Ro Laren. We got a resolution on android Commander Data's quest to become human, finally saw the culmination of Bruce Maddox's plans to replicate him, and even resolved the will-they-won't-they romance between Captain Picard and Dr. Crusher (spoiler: they got together, had a kid, and separated before reuniting again).

Still, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to "TNG" storylines that never got a proper conclusion — even more were never even mentioned, either on "The Next Generation" or its subsequent spin-offs. So take the helm and prepare for departure from space dock, because we're taking you on a course to 10 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" storylines that never paid off.