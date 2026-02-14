Every Starship Enterprise In Star Trek, Ranked

Science fiction is filled with tons of classic ships, from the Battlestar Galactica and the Millennium Falcon to the TARDIS and Serenity. While each has its historic significance, the one vessel that is perhaps most important in the annals of popular culture is the Federation starship USS Enterprise. The iconic starship made its first appearance in 1966 and has remained a staple of the "Star Trek" franchise ever since.

"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry named the ship after the USS Enterprise (CV-6) and its nuclear-powered successor, the CVN-65. The name "Enterprise" holds a great deal of honor for the United States Navy, and it's the same in "Star Trek." NASA even named its first orbiter the Space Shuttle Enterprise (OV-101) in honor of the famous starship. As the franchise continued going where no man had gone before, it did so often aboard the USS Enterprise, or one of its many versions.

The ship people saw in the 1960s series isn't the same used throughout the franchise, as the 23rd-century starship found its way into the 24th, and it didn't stop there. There are many versions of the Enterprise in "Star Trek," and we've ranked them based on their popularity and overall use in the franchise.