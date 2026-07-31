Small Details You Missed In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is often a big movie, where the web-crawler dukes it out with ninjas in one scene while another set piece involves him going toe-to-toe with The Hulk. Michael Giacchino's score is full of grandiose notes, while the dynamic between Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) is full of boisterous, humorous moments. After a big superhero adventure like this one, it's easy to feel a surface-level examination of "Brand New Day" is a perfectly acceptable way to absorb everything this title has to offer.

In reality, though, director Destin Daniel Cretton and company have crammed "Brand New Day" with all kinds of tiny details that are well worth examining. Some of these details aren't life-changing, amounting to just nods to past "Spider-Man" adventures. Others, though, reflect fleeting but notable references to the comics or intriguing glimpses into the internal minds of major Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Some even speak to casting trends in broader "Spider-Man" media or finally cap off months of fan speculation over which actors are playing what roles in "Brand New Day."

Spider-Man may seem happy-go-lucky on the outside, but he's constantly plagued with problems and misery. There's always more going on with this hero on the inside. Similarly, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" offers plenty of small details that are easy to miss, yet equally vital to process.