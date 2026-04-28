Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fan Theories That Actually Make Sense

Marvel fans all said the same thing when the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" came out, letting out a sigh of relief because it looked like a more personal story for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that hones in on his doubts and angst toward being Spider-Man. It doesn't look like it'll be another multiversal adventure that focuses more on cameos than character development. Of course, there's probably plenty the trailer is hiding from us, and seeing as this is the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's understandable that numerous theories have emerged about what we might see when the film lands in theaters on July 31.

Some theories are pretty outlandish. One involves speculation that MJ (Zendaya) will turn out to be a surprise villain, which would be a pretty hard left turn from where we left her in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Such wild theories are fun to talk about, but they're more for fun rather than genuinely trying to figure out what "Brand New Day" will entail.

With that in mind, there are some "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" fan theories that have us looking twice at the trailer. These are the ones where there's actually some evidence to back them up, or maybe they just work thematically with what it looks like "Brand New Day" is trying to achieve. If you're trying to predict the plot of "Brand New Day," these theories should at least enter the conversation.