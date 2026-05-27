How Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir Sets Up A Second Season, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir"
The Amazon Prime Video series "Spider-Noir" is set in 1930s New York and follows private eye Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage). The catch is that this aging, grizzled detective is also a super-powered crime-fighter known as The Spider. This new take on the Spider-Man mythos marks another outlandish role for Nicolas Cage, but will he be back as Reilly for a second season? You don't need to be a detective to get the answers you're looking for.
There's no mid or post-credits scene at the end of "Spider-Noir," and the show doesn't end on a cliffhanger. The finale sees the primary villains defeated, namely Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) and Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell). Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) and Flint Marko (Jack Huston) are reunited after the latter character is cured of his super-powered condition. The main story threads are all tied up rather neatly, but there's still a suggestion that "Spider-Noir" will return for a second season.
In the final scene, Reilly, Janet (Karen Rodriguez), and Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) are all hanging out in Reilly's office. They're celebrating a job well done and their decision to continue working together on potential future cases. The trio is then shown leaving (though Reilly briefly returns to use his web powers to retrieve his hat) and the camera lingers on the door of the detective agency, now featuring Janet's last name right next to Reilly's. The implication is that this is just the beginning for them.
Spider-Noir Season 2 would likely see a time jump
Perhaps Amazon will decline to renew "Spider-Noir" and it'll become one of those one-season TV shows that starred popular actors, but the Nicolas Cage series has scored some rave early reviews, with words like "amazing" and "spectacular" being thrown about. It's even been compared to "Batman: The Animated Series," which is high praise indeed. All signs point to a second season, and if that does come to pass, "Spider-Noir" co-showrunner Oren Uziel has a concrete vision for where the series could go next: He'd like it to take place in the run-up to the Second World War.
"Obviously, as time passes from 1933, we're heading towards not just trouble in the financial markets in New York, but also a geopolitical struggle that would be an amazing canvas for any future storytelling," Uziel told SFX Magazine. "It gives you so much built-in conflict and drama to work with. The city was going through extremely hard times... it's fertile ground for a city in crisis, but a city that's very much still alive."
Film noir and World War II are inextricably linked, so fusing them in "Spider-Noir" makes a lot of sense. It would also be a nod to Cage's voice role as Spider-Man Noir (not to be confused with The Spider, who is a different character) in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," who mentions his fondness for punching Nazis in the film. Getting to see this in live-action would be extra satisfying, but we'll have to wait and see if "Spider-Noir" Season 2 gets the greenlight. In the meantime, why not check out some of the best film noir movies of all time to scratch that black-and-white itch.