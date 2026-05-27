How Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir Sets Up A Second Season, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir"

The Amazon Prime Video series "Spider-Noir" is set in 1930s New York and follows private eye Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage). The catch is that this aging, grizzled detective is also a super-powered crime-fighter known as The Spider. This new take on the Spider-Man mythos marks another outlandish role for Nicolas Cage, but will he be back as Reilly for a second season? You don't need to be a detective to get the answers you're looking for.

There's no mid or post-credits scene at the end of "Spider-Noir," and the show doesn't end on a cliffhanger. The finale sees the primary villains defeated, namely Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) and Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell). Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) and Flint Marko (Jack Huston) are reunited after the latter character is cured of his super-powered condition. The main story threads are all tied up rather neatly, but there's still a suggestion that "Spider-Noir" will return for a second season.

In the final scene, Reilly, Janet (Karen Rodriguez), and Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) are all hanging out in Reilly's office. They're celebrating a job well done and their decision to continue working together on potential future cases. The trio is then shown leaving (though Reilly briefly returns to use his web powers to retrieve his hat) and the camera lingers on the door of the detective agency, now featuring Janet's last name right next to Reilly's. The implication is that this is just the beginning for them.