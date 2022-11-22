Vincent D'Onofrio Really, Really Wants To Take On Spider-Man

According to the Kingpin actor, when appearing at the Salt Lake Fan Expo, there is only one hero he must face off against. In a question that asked him who his dream opponent would be, he responded, "There is only one, really, end goal," and in response to a fan screaming out the name of Spider-Man, he said, "you know, and I think someone just said who that would be." While the fans began to cheer at the answer, Vincent D'Onofrio went on to talk about his other nemesis.

"But, I will say, though, see, you guys have no idea what you're in store for with 'Born Again,'" he said. "And I know a little bit more than you guys. And all I can say is, during that next series, you're not going to be thinking about anything but that next episode." Daredevil actor Charlie Cox and D'Onofrio appeared together on stage to promote the new series at D23 earlier this year, and they suggested it could be a reboot. A Twitter post by the Kingpin actor confirms they will face off against each other again when he said he is looking forward to working with Cox again.

This isn't the first time the actor confessed that Spider-Man was the end goal for who he wanted to fight. During an episode of "The Sarah O'Connell Program," D'Onofrio states who he wants to interact with. "All of them. I mean, it's obvious that Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books. But there's plenty of room for others; I can just only hope that that happens. But I mean, Spider-Man, definitely. I think that would be really, really fun."