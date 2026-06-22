All 5 Live-Action Spider-Man Actors Ranked

Among the many Spider-Man facts you may not know is that the Marvel Comics icon has had a shockingly limited amount of live-action appearances. That might sound strange given that the 21st century movie scene has been utterly dominated by the webhead. However, unlike Batman and Superman, whose live-action exploits span 1940s serials and multiple TV shows, Spidey had only two flesh-and-blood incarnations before Tobey Maguire's "Spider-Man" hit theaters in 2002. Since then, the character's live-action presence has been limited to cinemas and (exempting the uncredited baby playing Peter Parker in "Madame Web) only two other actors have taken on this role since Maguire.

Compare that to, say, how many actors have played Sherlock Holmes and it becomes clear that the world of live-action Spider-Man performers is very limited. What this gaggle of actors lacks in quantity, though, they more than make up for in pop culture impact. Ranking the best live-action Spider-Man performers reveals the endless ways these individual Spideys have left their mark. Each iteration also shows how Spider-Man can be reinterpreted from one artist to the next, not to mention the unfortunate creative lows that can happen with the wrong actor inside this costume.

Even without as many actors to consider as the amount of people who've played Batman, there's much to unearth whilst exploring the history of live-action Spider-Man performers.