All 5 Live-Action Spider-Man Actors Ranked
Among the many Spider-Man facts you may not know is that the Marvel Comics icon has had a shockingly limited amount of live-action appearances. That might sound strange given that the 21st century movie scene has been utterly dominated by the webhead. However, unlike Batman and Superman, whose live-action exploits span 1940s serials and multiple TV shows, Spidey had only two flesh-and-blood incarnations before Tobey Maguire's "Spider-Man" hit theaters in 2002. Since then, the character's live-action presence has been limited to cinemas and (exempting the uncredited baby playing Peter Parker in "Madame Web) only two other actors have taken on this role since Maguire.
Compare that to, say, how many actors have played Sherlock Holmes and it becomes clear that the world of live-action Spider-Man performers is very limited. What this gaggle of actors lacks in quantity, though, they more than make up for in pop culture impact. Ranking the best live-action Spider-Man performers reveals the endless ways these individual Spideys have left their mark. Each iteration also shows how Spider-Man can be reinterpreted from one artist to the next, not to mention the unfortunate creative lows that can happen with the wrong actor inside this costume.
Even without as many actors to consider as the amount of people who've played Batman, there's much to unearth whilst exploring the history of live-action Spider-Man performers.
5. Nicholas Hammond
When Batman was adapted for a 1966 broadcast network show, the resulting series headlined by Adam West delivered the very best live-action Batman incarnation. In contrast, Spider-Man heading to CBS for 1977's "The Amazing Spider-Man" didn't result in something nearly as memorable. Nicholas Hammond played Peter Parker/Spider-Man here, with only J. Jonah Jameson (Robert F. Simon) returning from the character's comic book supporting cast. Otherwise, this version of the web-crawler interacted with new characters, particularly the show's villains. Green Goblin and Doc Ock were absent here and replaced by foes like a mysterious coin thief.
"The Amazing Spider-Man" wasn't the best show and poor Nicholas Hammond suffered because of that. Perhaps under better circumstances he could've been an iconic Spider-Man, but in this series, he was just boring. There was no personality to this version of the superhero and the stilted directing didn't bring out any specifics in Hammond's performance. It didn't help that his superhero costume was subpar. While Adam West and Christopher Reeve rocked cool Batman and Superman garbs, respectively, Hammond was saddled with a terrible outfit that further curbed his performance.
While Hammond's Spider-Man performance isn't especially notable, that problem comes down largely to the larger issues plaguing "The Amazing Spider-Man" show. This program didn't just let-down long-time Spidey fans, but failed to give Hammond anything memorable as a leading man.
4. Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield's best movie roles make it apparent what a talented performer the "Social Network" veteran is. Unfortunately, he wasn't served well in his two solo "Amazing Spider-Man" movies. In titles like "Tick, Tick...Boom!" or "Silence," there's an innocence to Garfield's screen presence that makes it fascinating to watch him collide with the grimmest parts of reality. Having him portray a sullen version of Peter Parker immediately undercuts one of his best traits. To boot, the clunky writing of "The Amazing Spider-Man" films ensured Garfield wouldn't have room to expand and lend nuance to his version of Parker.
Instead, Garfield was at the mercy of overstuffed and tonally erratic movies that didn't have a good grasp on who Parker was. The talented performer was stuck portraying an often repellant vision of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. With such a subpar foundation to work from, Garfield's Spider-Man was a massive misfire. Luckily, this actor got some redemption when reprising the role for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where Garfield proved hysterical portraying a more dejected Spider-Man. The great chemistry Garfield shared with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, though, can't erase how underwhelming the actor's solo movie performances were.
Garfield's track record outside of the "The Amazing Spider-Man" duology makes it extra frustrating how disappointing his work here was. Even the best actors can't wring gold out of trash scripts and dreary filmmaking.
3. Shinji Tōdō
The 1978 Toei Company program "Spider-Man" has become famous in recent years as the show's kookiest moments have been plucked out of context for memorable GIFS or images (like Spider-Man wielding a gun). However, this popularity hasn't inspired vehement contempt for this often loopy vision of Spider-Man. On the contrary, this project has garnered a positive reputation, with a level of creativity appreciated in the modern landscape of superhero projects often too scared to take risks. At the center of this praise is the show's leading man, Shinji Tōdō, who portrayed both Spider-Man and his alter-ego Takuya Yamashiro.
It takes a specific kind of actor to handle ceaseless tomfoolery and make it work. Not everyone can be Adam West or Paul Reubens. Shinji Tōdō lives up to that high bar and then some with his portrayal of Spider-Man. His unwavering commitment to everything thrown at him made "Spider-Man" that much more charming. Tōdō's performance radiated infectious enthusiasm that even the most cynical viewers couldn't resist. Plus, he and the show's stunt performers demonstrated impressive physical dexterity while portraying the character.
Best of all, Shinji Tōdō's interpretation is a deeply distinctive creation in the pantheon of Spider-Man performances. Where else could you see this web-crawler fire a gun? That dedication to something unique allowed Shinji Tōdō's immense talents to flourish.
2. Tobey Maguire
In hindsight, Tobey Maguire was the perfect person to headline Sam Raimi's distinct vision of Spider-Man. Across every Tobey Maguire movie, the actor makes pronounced choices that leave an impression (for good and for ill) on audiences. For these three "Spider-Man" installments, his take on Peter Parker/Spider-Man leaned into the concept of a dweeby everyman who becomes a revered superhero. In his hands, every emotion Parker went through as a crime-fighter was as grandly realized as the colors in a vintage Spider-Man comic book. Serious showmanship was imbued into Maguire's time in the superhero outfit.
Better yet, Maguire got to explore so much concrete terrain as Parker, from the character's origins in "Spider-Man" to grappling with the loss of his super-powers in "Spider-Man 2." Even "Spider-Man 3," a superhero movie so divisive that it almost ruined co-star Topher Grace's career, let Maguire boisterously explore darker and more ridiculous corners of the hero's personality. If Garfield's Spider-Man had no distinct personality in his solo movies, Maguire's friendly neighborhood had no shortage of outsized character traits to draw from.
As a cherry on top, Maguire was always rocking a great outfit for Spider-Man. The textures and colors on this costume absolutely popped, providing vibrant compliment to both Maguire's performance and the "Spider-Man" trilogy's aesthetic. No wonder it was so thrilling to see Maguire return in "No Way Home," given his Spider-Man track record.
1. Tom Holland
From the moment he sauntered onto the screen as a plucky trash-diving teenager in "Captain America: Civil War," Tom Holland's Peter Parker was something special. The pluckiness and underdog nature of this character had rarely felt so potent, thanks to Holland's innately youthful demeanor. If there's any element truly at the core of Spider-Man, it's that he's always overwhelmed by the larger world. Accomplishing that was Holland's deeply vulnerable performance, constantly reinforcing that viewers were watching an unquestionably teenage superhero.
Holland wasn't just nifty in his first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance. The actor took Spidey into many fun new directions thanks to his dynamic interactions with the Avengers. Those blockbusters gave the world some of the most iconic Spider-Man movie lines (namely that "I don't feel so good" delivery) that made the most out of Holland's acting chops. Even when sharing the screen with two other Spider-Men in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the distinctive charms of Holland's take shone through.
Across Holland's various turns as this character, there's been a consistent level of quality and an exciting commitment to exploring new facets of the web-crawler. As a cherry on top, Holland's the rare actor who's nailed both Peter Parker and Spider-Man. In other words, his Spidey performances have lived up to the words "spectacular" and "amazing."