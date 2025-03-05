Kingpin's Spider-Man Reference In Daredevil: Born Again, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again"

In the second episode of the highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again," Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is now the acting mayor of New York City. From the beginning, Fisk was clear that vigilantes would no longer be tolerated in his Big Apple. As "Born Again" takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which is chock full of alien invaders, interdimensional threats, and costumed superheroes — vigilantes seem like the least of New York's worries. Fisk, however, is a man who knows how to hold a grudge. Not only does he call out Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), but he names one other street-level Marvel hero that is bound to get a rise from fans: Spider-Man.

"We don't need a gun-toting vigilante who wears a skull on his chest, or a man who dresses in a spider outfit, or a guy who wears devil horns to save us," Mayor Fisk says during a press conference. It's here that we begin to see that the Kingpin has plans in motion, and he will not be opposed by anyone. Not cops, not lawyers, and certainly not costumed heroes in masks. Considering that Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been in the MCU almost as long as Cox's Daredevil and D'Onofrio's Kingpin, it shouldn't be a surprise that Fisk would call out the wall-crawler by name.

On the other hand, up until now, Spider-Man has been far more than a simple street-level crusader. As a one-time Avenger and Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) protege, Peter Parker's role in the MCU has always been a bit high-profile. But "Daredevil: Born Again" confirms that the tide has changed, and there may be a greater history here that, as with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), we may be unaware of.