5 Lord Of The Rings Characters The Rings Of Power Season 3 Needs To Introduce

The Army of the Dead is a creepy part of the "Return of the King" story. Aragorn confronts a horde of ghosts and demands that they fulfill an oath they failed to keep to his ancestor to help resist Sauron. He then leads them on a rampage against Sauron's armies. The group is terrifying and undeniably awesome, but the backstory of the Army of the Dead is a good one, too, and that connects right to "The Rings of Power."

Remember that broken oath? It was sworn to Isildur (Maxim Baldry in the show), who is a member of Aragorn's family tree. We already have Isildur in the story, but what about the King of the Dead, who makes the oath and fails to keep it? We don't actually know if he's in the story yet. There's a chance that "The Rings of Power" already introduced the future King of the Dead.

It could end up being Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), but there hasn't been anything in his storyline in the first two seasons to point definitively toward that being the case. Whoever it is, we need to get the King of the Dead in there soon, so he can swear the oath, fail to keep it, and set the stage for Isildur's distant descendant to finally get him and his army to fight.