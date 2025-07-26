The Complete Aragorn Family Tree In The Lord Of The Rings Explained

"The Lord of the Rings" might be named after Sauron, but there's one other character who's so important that they also get a mention in one of the trilogy's titles: Aragorn. The Ranger known as Strider is also the returning king who ascends to the throne of Gondor at the end of the story. He's a Middle-earth hero and experienced leader who becomes a wise ruler. But we're not talking about an elected position here. We're talking about a throne — the kind of thing you earn through inheritance and bloodlines, not elections or feats of arms. What is it that gives Aragorn the right to rule Gondor and its northern sister kingdom of Arnor?

We dove into the Tolkien archives to figure out what it is that gives our boy Aragorn the right to rule — and it turns out that there's more than one answer. A ton of them, actually. Taken individually, they're also wildly confusing. The guy is connected to kings, queens, noble houses, and rulers going back thousands of years. There's even an angel tossed in for good measure. If you've ever wondered what it is that gives Aragorn the right to rule a kingdom in Middle-earth, here's the ultimate breakdown of his family tree.