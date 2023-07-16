LOTR Rings Of Power Season 2: Who Is Galadriel's Husband & How Did They Meet?

Galadriel is one of the greatest characters in all of Middle-earth. She's an ancient Elf with an intimidating amount of experience. Men refer to her as a witch and sorcerer. The book "Unfinished Tales" says that even Sauron sees her as "his chief adversary and obstacle" the first time they meet.

Everywhere you look, on the page and on the screen, Galadriel soaks up the limelight as one of the major players on Tolkien's Middle-earth chess board. The Elf-woman is so important as a geopolitical figure that it's easy to forget that she's also a wife and mother. Her daughter, Celebrían, marries Elrond Half-elven. Her granddaughter, Arwen, becomes the queen of Gondor. And her husband? He's an Elven royal called Celeborn.

Galadriel and Celeborn make one of the most fearsome power couples in Middle-earth. They're together from very early on, right through "The Lord of the Rings." But in Amazon Studios' Middle-earth adaptation, "The Rings of Power," Celeborn is nowhere to be seen. In the entirety of Season 1, we get only one brief reference to him (in Episode 7, "The Eye"), when Galadriel quickly mentions that she had a husband but he was lost in the wars of the First Age.

The thing is, Celeborn doesn't disappear in the source material. He's around the whole time and doesn't go MIA in a war. We also know that Celeborn is present much later in "The Lord of the Rings." So he needs to be alive, one way or another, in "The Rings of Power." This makes Celeborn's arrival on the show highly probable, and now, fan site Fellowship of Fans has reinforced that likelihood with an exclusive new scoop that claims, "Calam Lynch will play 'CELEBORN' in season 2 of 'THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER.'"