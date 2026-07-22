5 Biggest Book Changes In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (So Far)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is about to hit its midway point when Season 3 of its five-season story drops on November 11th. The show has had a hot and cold reception from audiences, partly due to the number of creative decisions that showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay (who have signed on for Season 3 and more) have had to make along the way.

Many of these decisions fill gaps in the source material. Tolkien didn't write heavily on the Second Age, and there isn't a character-driven, dialogue-filled trilogy like "The Lord of the Rings" to pull from. Characters in "The Rings of Power" often don't even have spoken lines in the text. Events and places are often sketched by their creator with minimum detail, too.

But that doesn't mean Amazon Studios' adaptation is only filling in blanks. There are many moments when it deliberately deviates from what Tolkien wrote. Sometimes these changes are more subtle, like the strange "will they, won't they" tension between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand/Sauron (Charlie Vickers). At other times, it's a head-scratcher that causes an uproar in the moment but doesn't really matter long-term, like Elrond and Galadriel locking lips in a possibly romantic kiss at the end of Season 2, even though the former ends up marrying the daughter of the latter. And then there are the changes that are so stark, they dramatically influence the story.

We've gathered up five of those bigger shifts to see just how much Payne, McKay, and company have wandered from the script in the first two seasons of their five-part Second Age story.