Small Details You Missed In The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer

There are a lot of scary creatures in "The Rings of Power." We've seen sea monsters, swamp creatures, and plenty of terrifying land-based beings, including Trolls, Orcs, giant spiders, and even a Balrog. Not much in the way of airborne monsters, though. The only ones so far are visible for a quick second early in Season 1, when Galadriel is narrating how the Elves returned from the Undying Lands to Middle-earth to wage war on Morgoth. We see a quick shot of Eagles fighting something in the sky, and on closer look, they clearly aren't dragons. On the contrary, they look a lot like the fell beasts that the Nazgûl ride in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movies.

Now, the trailer for Season 3 has brought back these same long-necked, bat-winged horrors, and clearly the experience is going to get up-close and personal this time. Twice in the trailer, we see these creatures for a brief moment. One time, a light-colored one is shown crawling down a building. But right before that, we get a shot of one flying across the night sky, outlined against the moon, with a chilling Nazgûl scream, to boot. That shot, in particular, evokes a scene from the "Fellowship of the Ring" book, where the group by the same name encounters the flying Ringwraiths for the first time. It's fun to see the homage as we gear up for the Nazgûl and their fell beasts to play an important role this season.