Sauron Forges The One Ring In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer

It's been two years since J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay inked a deal to continue as showrunners for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3. They put pen to paper in February 2024, and then, in February 2025, Season 3 was officially confirmed along with a major time jump tease. Now, as we approach the November 11, 2026 premiere date, the show is finally turning on the promotion machine, starting with a splashy trailer that gives fans an exciting glimpse of the next chapter in Prime Video's Second Age Middle-earth saga.

The new trailer for Season 3 dropped at San Diego Comic-Con, which was also a major part of the promotion for the first season back in 2022 (although the campaign for "The Rings of Power" Season 1 actually started with a detail-packed Super Bowl trailer). The iconic convention also factored into the Season 2 promotional push, and now, Prime Video is using SDCC as the launch pad to set things in motion for the third season.

This will be the third of five total planned seasons for the show. A five-part arc was set in place before production started and reports suggest that "The Rings of Power" remains on track to deliver on this, despite the mixed reaction from viewers and some Tolkien fans refusing to give the show a second chance. Season 3 marks the hinge-point of the show, and the powers that be are no doubt hoping the new trailer gets anyone still on the fence fully on board.