Sauron Forges The One Ring In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer
It's been two years since J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay inked a deal to continue as showrunners for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3. They put pen to paper in February 2024, and then, in February 2025, Season 3 was officially confirmed along with a major time jump tease. Now, as we approach the November 11, 2026 premiere date, the show is finally turning on the promotion machine, starting with a splashy trailer that gives fans an exciting glimpse of the next chapter in Prime Video's Second Age Middle-earth saga.
The new trailer for Season 3 dropped at San Diego Comic-Con, which was also a major part of the promotion for the first season back in 2022 (although the campaign for "The Rings of Power" Season 1 actually started with a detail-packed Super Bowl trailer). The iconic convention also factored into the Season 2 promotional push, and now, Prime Video is using SDCC as the launch pad to set things in motion for the third season.
This will be the third of five total planned seasons for the show. A five-part arc was set in place before production started and reports suggest that "The Rings of Power" remains on track to deliver on this, despite the mixed reaction from viewers and some Tolkien fans refusing to give the show a second chance. Season 3 marks the hinge-point of the show, and the powers that be are no doubt hoping the new trailer gets anyone still on the fence fully on board.
What will The Rings of Power Season 3 be about?
The first two seasons of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" brought a myriad of twists and turns. We've had unexpected meetings with proto-Hobbits, unusual arrivals of Wizards, and a "who's Sauron?" yarn that lasted for the entire first season of the show. Once everything was in motion, Season 2 picked up the pace. Sauron re-disguised himself as the mysterious and secretive Annatar, Lord of Gifts, and proceeded to sow mayhem among the communities of Middle-earth (all while manipulating the forging of a number of the lesser Rings of Power). Judging from the new trailer, Season 3 is going to take this momentum and crank it up to eleven.
According to Prime Video's press site, Season 3 is "jumping forward several years" from Season 2. It will focus on two key events. The first is the War of the Elves and Sauron, a cornerstone event of the Second Age that sees Sauron nearly complete his first major attempt to conquer Middle-earth. The second is Sauron's attempt to craft the One Ring to rule them all. Now that the Elven, Dwarven, and Human Rings of Power are all forged, this is the last piece of the puzzle that will empower Sauron to bring the other rings and their wearers under his dominion. Here's hoping the show can deliver on the next chapter of this never-before-adapted part of Tolkien's legendarium.
For more exciting announcements and updates, check out Looper's post from Comic-Con 2026 featuring the "Blade Runner 2099" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" panels.