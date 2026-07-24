Comic-Con 2026: Blade Runner 2099 And The Rings Of Power Hall H Panel (Live Updates)
Like the snap of Thanos' fingers, San Diego Comic-Con is upon us once again! Like last year, more than 130,000 geeks (myself included) have already or will soon make the trek to California's second-largest city for a remarkable 72 hours of convention celebration.
Today, replicants, hobbits, journalists, and pop culture fans alike will gather in the biggest venue at San Diego Comic-Con, Hall H, for a sneak peek at two of Amazon Prime Video's most popular properties.
The 90-minute panel will include fans' first real look at "Blade Runner 2099." Set half a century after the events of the critically acclaimed but commercially underappreciated "Blade Runner 2049," the series is sure to attract the attention of plenty at SDCC.
Additionally, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for its third Hall H panel in advance of its third season. The series, which usually makes a big splash at SDCC, is due to return on November 11.
The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. PT, but we'll start our pre-show a full hour early. Static Media's Brandon Rowe will be on the ground in San Diego throughout the convention, providing Looper with direct reporting on the biggest Hall H panels.
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Executive producer Broderick Johnson is singing the praises of original "Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott. Showrunner Silka Louisa calls his involvement "a real gift."
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Present cast and crew includes showrunner Silka Luisa, stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, and executive producers Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove.
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"Blade Runner 2099" is the first show featured! We got a brief glimpse at early footage with the big extended screens in Hall H. A voice said, "Replicants... More human than human." Josh Horowitz is hosting the panel. Cast coming out soon!
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We have 5 minutes until the panel is scheduled to start. San Diego Comic-Con, especially Hall H, is remarkably consistent about sticking to its schedule, so don't expect any delays.
While we don't know which of the two shows featured in this panel will be showcased first, the first person on stage today will most likely be San Diego Comic-Con Director of Programming Eddie Ibrahim. Ibrahim introduces most Hall H panels and often reminds fans not to record any of the exclusive footage during the event (the studios will probably release it online shortly after the panel anyway!).
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As for expected cast members in "The Rings of Power" panel, we will almost certainly see series leads Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Charlie Vickers (Sauron), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), and Daniel Weyman (Gandalf), along with additional series regulars like:
- Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir)
- Sophia Nomvete (Disa)
- Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Míriel)
- Lloyd Owen (Elendil)
- Maxim Baldry (Isildur)
Amazon has also announced several new cast members for Season 3, making Comic-Con seem like an ideal opportunity to formally introduce their characters to fans:
- Jamie Campbell Bower (recently revealed as Celeborn)
- Eddie Marsan
- Andrew Richardson
- Zubin Varla (recently revealed as Khamûl the Easterling)
- Adam Young
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The other half of the upcoming panel will focus on the third season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." In sharp contrast to its futuristic panel partner, we actually know quite a bit about Prime Video's Middle Earth series.
Seasons 1 and 2 of the series were previously featured in their own Hall H panels in 2022 and 2024, respectively. The 2022 panel was hosted by Stephen Colbert and opened with a live performance conducted by composer Bear McCreary. Two years later, Prime Video again spared no expense, bringing McCreary back for another elaborate musical opening, this time featuring a male choir and taiko drummers. If we had to bet, we'd bank on seeing (and hopefully hearing) McCreary in this panel again.
It is also fairly typical for Prime Video to release a full trailer for the upcoming season during this panel.
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While panels can always add chairs mid-panel, it does feel relevant that there are six chairs currently on stage. That would perfectly fit the expected series regulars and showrunner of "Blade Runner 2099," plus a panel moderator.
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We're still not sure which series Prime Video will present first today, but the two shows the streamer chose for this panel could not be more different, both in terms of production and plot.
"Blade Runner 2099" is an entirely new spin-off of the beloved "Blade Runner" movie franchise, which starred Harrison Ford. The new series was first announced in February 2022, but beyond casting, things have been largely quiet in terms of news for the last four years. We know principal photography wrapped in late 2024, so the post-production process has been extensive.
At a minimum, we expect to see stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer on stage today with showrunner Silka Luisa. Other series regulars likely to appear at the panel include Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben.
We think it's less likely that recurring cast members appear in the panel, but if they do, those could include Tom Burke, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, and Johnny Harris, all of whom are playing presently unknown characters.
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I made it in! Hall H is the largest panel room at San Diego Comic-Con and can hold as many as 6,500 people. As you can see, hundreds of fans are continuing to file in.
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We're hearing that the general audience is being let in, but the press line is still yet to go through security.
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Welcome to Looper's first day of live coverage from Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
We're kicking off the day with Prime Video's presentation featuring "Blade Runner 2099" and "The Rings of Power." I'm still waiting to get into Hall H, where fans have been lining up since yesterday for the first panel of the day.
Here's a look at the view from outside the venue as we wait for the doors to open.