Comic-Con 2026: Blade Runner 2099 And The Rings Of Power Hall H Panel (Live Updates)

Like the snap of Thanos' fingers, San Diego Comic-Con is upon us once again! Like last year, more than 130,000 geeks (myself included) have already or will soon make the trek to California's second-largest city for a remarkable 72 hours of convention celebration.

Today, replicants, hobbits, journalists, and pop culture fans alike will gather in the biggest venue at San Diego Comic-Con, Hall H, for a sneak peek at two of Amazon Prime Video's most popular properties.

The 90-minute panel will include fans' first real look at "Blade Runner 2099." Set half a century after the events of the critically acclaimed but commercially underappreciated "Blade Runner 2049," the series is sure to attract the attention of plenty at SDCC.

Additionally, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for its third Hall H panel in advance of its third season. The series, which usually makes a big splash at SDCC, is due to return on November 11.

The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. PT, but we'll start our pre-show a full hour early. Static Media's Brandon Rowe will be on the ground in San Diego throughout the convention, providing Looper with direct reporting on the biggest Hall H panels.