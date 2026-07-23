5 Predictions For Marvel's VisionQuest Series

The next Marvel program on Disney+ is set to shine a spotlight on Paul Bettany's Vision, a character first introduced in live action via 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." The version of Vision unveiled to audiences in the "WandaVision" finale will now anchor "VisionQuest," in which this rebooted android will come to terms with memories and relationships established by the old Vision. Taking place heavily inside Vision's mind, "VisionQuest" will involve a barrage of familiar MCU faces, including James Spader returning as Ultron, Tommy Maximoff (now played by Ruaridh Mollica), and personifications of various robots/A.I.'s that Tony Stark created, like D.U.M.-E. (now played by Henry Lewis).

This whole show sounds like a fittingly weirdo enterprise for a character as off-the-wall as Vision. Even with all these eye-catching and bizarre details revealed to the public, much about "VisionQuest" remains a mystery. That's par for the course for any MCU streaming show prior to its release, but there still appear to be some elements of "VisionQuest" that feel downright inevitable. Specifically, there are five occurrences that seem guaranteed to happen at some point in the show's eight-episode run.

Some of these five predictions build off of prior MCU shows connected to "VisionQuest." Others are informed by the larger context of future MCU events that are bound to involve Vision. Whatever underpins these forecasts, keep an eye out for any of these elements to actually transpire once "VisionQuest" gets booted up on Disney+ this October.