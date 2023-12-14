Marvel Changed One Major Thing About Its Disney+ TV Shows After Daredevil Drama

Alongside Marvel Studios' intention to lean into creating Disney+ shows that run for multiple seasons, the company is also making some other broad changes to how it develops new series. For one thing, each show will now have showrunners in charge of overseeing the project, akin to how Jessica Gao played a crucial — and continuous — role throughout the production of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." "It's a term we've not only grown comfortable with but also learned to embrace," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Overall, Marvel's intention is clear: the MCU's Disney+ series will be treated more like traditional TV shows, rather than limited series solely dedicated to pushing the greater timeline of the franchise forward. "We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," Winderbaum explained. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

It's going to take some time until fans start to directly feel the effects of Marvel's change in approach to its Disney+ series. However, it seems that some upcoming shows will already benefit from the strategic overhaul. For instance, "Daredevil: Born Again" is already planned for two seasons instead of just one. It remains to be seen whether previous shows like "Hawkeye" or "Ms. Marvel" are revived and continued in some form as well.