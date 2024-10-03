Agatha All Along Quietly Confirms The Existence Of An Evil Creature In The MCU

Contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" Episode 4 – "If I Can't Reach You / Let My Song Teach You"

After introducing the character on "WandaVision," "Agatha All Along" has brought the story of Marvel's Agatha Harkness to the screen on Disney+. Furthermore, it seems that some creatures of the night have come along for the ride. Episode 3 confirms that the devilish Mephisto exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially opening the door for spooky demonic shenanigans down the line. He isn't the only monster whose existence has been established by the show, as Episode 4 brings vampires into the mix.

The moment in question occurs during the episode when Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) recalls a story about a vampire biting her on the neck while showing off the mark. Granted, the comment is mentioned in passing and it'll probably take a while before we see an event like "Blood Hunt" — an apocalyptic vampire saga for the ages — in the MCU. Still, Calderu's story is enough to expand the universe's lore and pave the way for more monstrosities to enter the fray.

Of course, it was only a matter of time until the MCU fully embraced these fanged fiends. There have been clues about their existence for a while now, and there are projects in the works that will put them front and center. With that in mind, let's examine the history of Marvel's vampires and figure out what this could mean for the MCU.