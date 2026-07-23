5 Best Fantasy Movies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

There are a staggering 31,360 fantasy films in the Letterboxd database, and for this list of the genre's best films of the 21st century so far, we took a deep dive into it, relying on user ratings to determine the consensus. However, it wasn't as simple as picking the first five 21st century fantasy movies on the website. First, we removed all the TV animated specials and short films, spin-offs of various small screen anime, and two "Game of Thrones" episodes which were added as a single movie because they had a special IMAX release. And, for variety's sake, we removed movies belonging to the same franchise or from the same director, ensuring only the highest-rated title from a series or a specific filmmaker was included.

Once we had a clearer view of what movie fans consider the century's five best fantasy films, all that was left for us to do was rank them from worst to best — or, in this case, least favorite to most beloved is probably a better way of putting it. The five films covered below display the wealth of creativity we've seen across all forms of fantasy storytelling in the past couple of decades, from live action to animation, and from big budget epics to independent labors of love. We let the data from Letterboxd users select the movies for us this time around, but if we had decided to pick our own personal favorites for this list, then it probably would have still looked a lot like this.