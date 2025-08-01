The 10 Best Studio Ghibli Movies Ranked

Founded in 1985 by producer Toshio Suzuki and directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli is recognized worldwide as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — animation studios in history, if not the greatest. With very few exceptions (mostly directed by Goro Miyazaki), seeing the Ghibli logo before an anime film is a guarantee you're about to watch an instant classic. With Takahata having passed away in 2018 and Hayao Miyazaki getting on in years after multiple attempted "retirements," Ghibli's future is uncertain, but even if they never make a new movie again and focus entirely on museums and merchandise, the studio's work should still be celebrated for generations to come.

Because so many Studio Ghibli films are masterpieces, ranking the top 10 best of the best is a challenge. Everyone has different favorites, and if you asked us to write this on a different day in a different mood, the order could shift entirely. It says something about the high bar of quality the studio has maintained that movies as beautiful as "Ponyo," "Howl's Moving Castle," "Whisper of the Heart," and "When Marnie Was There" don't even crack this top 10.

All but one of the films on this list, as well as the rest of the Ghibli library, are available for streaming in the United States and Canada on HBO Max. The exception, "Grave of the Fireflies," is streaming on Netflix, where the rest of the Ghibli library streams internationally.