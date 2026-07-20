The Jarring Scene No One Saw Coming In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

People who have been paying attention to the online buzz around Christopher Nolan's masterpiece "The Odyssey" may have noticed a certain moment being mentioned over and over again due to its jarring nature. Watching Looper's video above is a quick way to find your footing when it comes to this particular scene and what makes it so particularly unnerving. This sequence, which is among the most confusing moments in "The Odyssey," heavily features the witch Circe, played by Samantha Morton (who delivers one of the best performances in "The Odyssey" despite her character's comparative lack of screen time).

If you know your Greek epics, you may already be aware that Circe is a witch goddess who welcomes Odysseus' (played by Matt Damon in the film) men with a hearty meal — and then turns them into pigs. This is a transformation that Nolan's movie depicts in a rather gruesome manner. The filmmaker doesn't exactly make Circe an unsympathetic character, but he does take a particularly gut-churning approach to her brand of sorcery, and the images of the scene have clearly lingered with viewers.