What Is Zeus' Law In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? An Explainer

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey"

Some have said that Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey" gets the source material wrong by not mentioning many of the Gods on the peripheries of Homer's epic poem, but there's one notable exception which reverberates throughout. In an early sequence, Ithaca's queen Penelope (Anne Hathaway) is facing up to the rising anger of her son Telemachus (Tom Holland), furious at the dozens of suitors emptying their remaining supplies of food and wine. They want his mom's hand in marriage to take his place as the rightful heir to the throne, even as he's insistent that his father Odysseus (Matt Damon) will return to claim it. Penelope advises her son from fighting back, however, as doing so would break Zeus' Law, which is the social contract modern viewers probably know better as the Golden Rule: to treat others how you wish to be treated.

Various characters refer to the concept of Zeus' Law throughout, and as we approach the chilling finale, Nolan masterfully circles back to this idea and reveals he's transformed this foundational fantasy tale into a companion piece to his box office smash "Oppenheimer" — a story of a man reckoning with his guilt due to defying the Gods, disrupting any chance of long-lasting peace. It's an easy-to-grasp moral concept and feels even more devastating for how it serves as a metaphor for our current moment, but does the idea of Zeus' Law have any basis in historical reality, or is it a Hollywood simplification of a more complex idea? Well, as you should expect from Nolan, nothing here is overly simplified, but the Golden Rule is even more vital to the plot than many viewers may realize.