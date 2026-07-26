5 Worst Disney Animated Movies, According To Letterboxd Users

The Disney company has released countless animated movies since 1937, from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" to "Strange Magic" to the upcoming "Ice Age: Boiling Point." However, not all are part of the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon, which is currently comprised of 64 movies hailing from Disney's first in-house animation studio. Titles from Lucasfilm, Pixar Animation Studios, DisneyToon Studios, 20th Century Studios Animation, and other labels are kept firmly separate from this catalogue that began with "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." But just because Walt Disney Animation Studios didn't make Valiant," though, doesn't mean it's devoid of films that didn't win over audiences.

This reality is exemplified by the five lowest rated Walt Disney Animation Studios canon titles on Letterboxd (ranked below from "highest" Letterboxd user rating to lowest). These five films are a far cry from the Disney Animation Studios releases that kids beg to rewatch endlessly or adults talk about in a nostalgia-induced haze. Instead, these projects often left audiences frustrated due to flaws like annoyingly pervasive narration, subpar musical numbers, or creepy political overtones. Anything is possible with pixie dust, but anything is also ominously possible when Disney animated films go awry.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios canon is home to countless revered projects that are permanently seared into the cultural consciousness. On the opposite end of the spectrum from "The Jungle Book" and "Frozen," though, are these five titles that left Letterboxd users cold.