Every Mickey Mouse Horror Movie Explained

It's been well over a century since animators began dazzling audiences with their big-screen productions, and that means it's time for Hollywood studios to begin losing full control over some of those long-protected intellectual properties. More specifically, that means that despite Disney's best efforts to prevent it from happening, the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse has joined a handful of other major works to enter the public domain, making them available to anyone with the inclination to twist, mold, and absolutely desecrate them as fodder for super low-budget horror fans.

If you've never had the pleasure of watching it, "Steamboat Willie" is a Disney short that came out in 1928. Drawn in animator Ub Iwerks' signature "rubber hose" art style and coming in at just under eight minutes long, the charming black-and-white cartoon features a very early Mickey Mouse piloting a paddlewheeler riverboat while getting into various shenanigans involving Captain Pete and Minnie Mouse.

A handful of filmmakers have already heeded the call to transform the iconic cartoon into something more sinister. In the span of just a couple of years, they've already created enough twisted Mickey slashers for a day-long marathon, even if Walt Disney might be rolling over in his grave (or cryo chamber) to hear it. Grab your Mouseketeer ears and get ready to say, "Oh boy!" as we break down every Mickey Mouse horror movie so far.