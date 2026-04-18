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As the world dealt with a global war throughout much of the 1940s, people turned to art to make sense of the ceaseless tragedies happening around them. Even when the conflict ended in August 1945, World War II's shadow lingered over the planet. Art continued to be a vital medium for coping with the unspeakable becoming everyday reality. Luckily for these moviegoers, fantastic films from around the world were getting crafted. Some of these titles offered plucky escapism from ordinary woes. Others used the cinematic medium to confront the harshest truths of daily life.

Decades after this era, the best motion pictures of the 1940s are timeless masterpieces that do far more than soothe the nerves of circa 1943 audiences. The 10 best movies of the 1940s (ranked below from "least best" to greatest) are some of the most finely produced features ever conceived. Some of these 10 movies delivered visuals that still astonish now, putting the imagery of countless modern films to shame. Others had evocative atmospheres that never leave the heads of the audience. Still others were jam-packed with memorable performances that people continue to talk about today.

Whatever virtues underpinned the artistry of the best movies of the 1940s, these films are well worth celebrating. They aren't just stuffy time capsules or visions of yesteryear. They're fervently alive works whose artistic prowess can still stun audiences just like they enraptured tormented moviegoers in the 1940s.