15 Best Disney Channel Original Movies Of All Time

Growing up, the release of a new Disney Channel Original Movie (fondly known as DCOMs) felt like a big cinematic event. That iconic theme song made you run to the screen every time. To this day, kids know they're in for a treat. Disney always knows how to deliver relatable films that think outside of the box.

In 1983, Disney Channel Original Movies launched the line-up with "Tiger Town." Its premise about a baseball fan with supernatural powers set the tone for future DCOMs by blending two different genres into a fun story. That's a consistent ingredient in these films. Disney's catalog of originals has since expanded to include Halloween movies and blockbuster musicals, with TV events that felt bigger than the channel itself.

Such a legacy deserves to be celebrated, and that's why we're taking a deeper look at this special Disney niche. This list spans several decades and each title was chosen for its story depth and how the characters contribute to these plots. So, load up Disney+, and let's take a look at the 15 best Disney Channel Original Movies.